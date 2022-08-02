Davao City council encourages wearing of Lumad-inspired attire during Kadayawan Festival

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Aug) – The Sangguniang Panlungsod has approved on Tuesday a resolution encouraging government employees, both of the city and the national agencies, to wear attire or accessories inspired by the indigenous peoples in line with the celebration of the upcoming 37th Kadayawan Festival.

“It is vital that we include in our celebration a tribute to the culture and traditions that founded our city,” said the resolution proposed by Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre.

He added that the resolution intends to show appreciation to the 11 tribes of Davao City, and to raise the citizens’ level of cultural awareness, especially among the youth.

As such, Lumad-inspired attire or accessories are encouraged to be worn during office hours in the week of the Kadayawan sa Dabaw from August 15 to 21.

In pushing for the resolution, Alejandre highlighted the history of the Kadayawan Festival and the significance of the city’s indigenous peoples.



He said that to promote unity after martial law, Davao City staged a celebration dubbed as “Apo Duwaling.” The name was taken from the city’s popular symbols – Mt. Apo, the highest peak in the Philippines; the Waling-waling, queen of orchids; and Durian, the king of fruits.

In 1988, then Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte changed its name from “Apo Duwaling” to “Kadayawan sa Dabaw.”



“Kadayawan” is derived from the Mandaya word “madayaw,” which means anything that brings fortune, a celebration of life or a thanksgiving for the gifts of nature. The indigenous peoples of Davao who reside at the foot of Mt. Apo would gather during an abundant harvest for a ritual of thanksgiving as a way of showing respect and gratitude to “Manama,” the Supreme Being.



Until today, Dabawenyos are still practicing this ritual of thanksgiving by annually celebrating the Kadayawan Festival, Alejandre noted.



He said that the city government will provide guidelines to the employees to give due respect to the significance of every color, cut, and design in accordance with IP culture and traditions.



He added that the inspired attire and accessories should be bought from Lumad vendors in the city to help provide livelihood. (Veda Sachi Daliling / MindaNews intern)