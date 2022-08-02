Davao lensmen mount photo exhibit on PRRD

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 2 Aug) – A month-long exhibit opened on Monday featuring photographs taken by Davao City’s veteran photojournalists of long-time Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte until he rose to power as the 16th President of the Republic of the Philippines.

Photojournalists Keith Bacongco (left), Bing Gonzales and Lean Daval Jr. at the opening of the “Digong: A photographic journey of the 16th President of the Philippines” exhibit. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

The exhibit – “Digong: A photographic journey of the 16th President of the Philippines” – the Abreeza of the Ayala Malls will run until August 31, showcasing 23 photographs from the archives of photojournalists Bing Gonzales of Mindanao Times, Keith Bacongco of Manila Bulletin, Lean Daval Jr. of Edge Davao, Arjoy Ceniza of Manila Times, Ace Morandante who is now with the Office of the President, and the late Rene Lumawag.

Gonzales said what have been displayed are just a few of the thousand photographs from their archives, some of them, particularly Lumawag’s black-and-white images taken before social media sites existed, could be seen only at the exhibit.

He said they are grateful for the chance to show Duterte “in his element and unguarded moments,” the portraits showing his dedication to his countrymen, most especially the Dabawenyos.



A photojournalist for three decades, Gonzales said it was a big opportunity for him to take photos from high profile to ordinary events taking place in the community.



He said that he personally witnessed the dedication of then Mayor Duterte in running the city and the country during his six-year term as the President.

Photojournalist Bing Gonzales shows his photograph of then Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte riding a motorbike along Bolton Street, Davao City in 2004. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

The 77-year-old Duterte served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, congressional representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor again from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor once more from 2013 to 2016.



President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. succeeded Duterte, whose six-year term ended at noon of June 30.



“These photos you see are not only for all of us who are present here today, but they are important records that can be shown to the next generation, how former President Rodrigo Duterte helped us grow and become proud as Dabawenyos and as Filipinos,” Gonzales said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)