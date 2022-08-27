EMB cautions public: no swimming in Queen Tuna Park

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 27 Aug) — Authorities here warned residents against swimming at a popular public beach resort here because of “exceedingly high levels of coliform” found along the shorelines of the city.

The coliform level is higher than the allowable limit in that area, said Omar Saikol, director of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Region 12 or what is popularly referred to as Soccsksargen.

Coliform has been a recurring problem in the area, blamed on the dumping of human and animal waste from populated portions of the city’s coastline in Sarangani bay, a protected seascape.

Saikol on Friday said they already notified the local government of General Santos through its City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO), urging them to dissuade people from swimming, particularly at the Queen Tuna Park, formerly referred to as Lion’s Beach.

The Queen Tuna Park (formerly known as Lion’s Beach) in General Santos City filled with beachgoers on a weekend circa 2010. Authorities are asking the public to refrain from swimming due to high coliform levels. MindaNews file photo

The park is a popular beach resort, especially among the low income class, due to its accessibility. Lately, an evening flea market was set up at the seafront drawing patrons to its eateries and food stalls.

“We hope the local government will heed our request to prevent swimming there,” Saikol said.

In the past, local officials shrugged off warnings by EMB, claiming it paints a bad image and discourages tourists and visitors from coming to the city.

The head of the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) who was informed about the matter said they have taken steps to resolve the matter at Queen Tuna Park, which he said falls under the jurisdiction of Barangay Dadiangas South.

CENRO head Allan Marcilla said they were informed that the barangay already deployed watchmen to prevent people from going into the water.

The barangay runs a nightly flea market which has been drawing crowds since the city’s Covid19 Alert Status was lowered to Level 1.

Saikol clarified that the intention is not for the closure of businesses in that place, but only to stop swimming and fishing until such time the coliform issue is resolved. (Rommel G. Rebollido / MindaNews)