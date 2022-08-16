FACT CHECK: Religions differ on stand on same-sex union

The claim of the Grand Imam of the biggest mosque in Marawi City that same-sex marriage is considered “immoral by all religions” is false.

Alim Abdumajeed Djamla, Grand Imam of the Jameo Mindanao Al Islamie or the Marawi Grand Mosque, issued the pronouncement to explain why he and his followers withdrew their support to Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla, after the neophyte senator, a Balik Islam or Islam revert, authored Senate Bill 449 or “An Act Institutionalizing Civil Unions of Same Sex Couples, Establishing Their Rights and Obligations, and For Other Purposes.”

http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lisdata/3821034648!.pdf

Djamla strongly condemned Padilla’s sponsorship of Senate Bill 449.

“This is based on the doctrine that same sex-marriage is (considered) immoral by all religions and is forbidden (Haram) under Islamic law,” Djamla said in an undated letter circulated online.

Different religions, however, have a different stance on same-sex union.

Islamic law forbids homosexuality, and the practice of homosexuality is a crime in many Islamic countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2012/12/07/religious-groups-official-positions-on-same-sex-marriage/

The Roman Catholic Church, the largest Christian denomination in the world, prohibits same-sex marriage. In 2003, it came out with a position against any “legal recognition of homosexual unions.”
Pope Francis, who is known for his relatively liberal views on gender rights issues, has not changed his opposition to gay marriage. Sometime in November 2020, however, the Pontiff voiced his support for same-sex civil unions — legal arrangements that give gay and lesbian couples many of the same rights as married opposite-sex couples.

How Catholics around the world see same-sex marriage, homosexuality

According to the same article, majority of Catholics in Western Europe support gay marriage. Support is highest in The Netherlands (97%) and Belgium (83%). It’s an opposite picture in Eastern Europe where the amount of support ranged from as low as 6% (Ukraine) to 50% at most (Czech Republic).

In the US, where the Supreme Court has legalized same-sex marriage since 2015, most religious institutions have remained firmly opposed to same-sex marriage. These include the Roman Catholic Church, Orthodox Jewish Movement, Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Southern Baptist Convention.

Yet, at least eight major religious groups in the US have sanctioned same-sex marriages. The list includes the Conservative Jewish Movement, Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Presbyterian Church USA, Reform Jewish Movement, Society of Friends (Quaker), Unitarian Universalist Association of Churches, and United Church of Christ.

Where Christian churches, other religions stand on gay marriage

Meanwhile, Buddhism and Hinduism have no clear position on the matter, the same article said.

For its part, the Anglicans also differ on same-sex marriage. 

“Twenty-four years ago, a supermajority of Anglican leaders agreed in resolution 1:10 that “homosexual practice is incompatible with scripture,” intending to ban same-sex marriages and LGBT ordinations. But since then, progressive church leaders have consecrated LGBT priests and bishops and have married same-sex couples in the US and Canada, among several other provinces,” according to Christianity Today, a global media ministry. https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/august/lambeth-conference-anglican-church-global-south-bishops.html

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

(This fact-check piece was produced with the support of Internews’ Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project.)

About MindaNews Fact Check
MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.
What is MindaNews Fact Check?
Methodology
As a news media organization, we strictly adhere to accuracy, fairness, balance, independence, accountability and transparency not just in our fact-checking initiative but in all other aspects of our work at MindaNews. We fact-check a claim that is specifically claimed to be a fact and involved the public interest or the welfare of the people. We debunk false claims using official government records, journals or interviews with experts. We don’t fact check opinions.
How Do We Fact Check?
Correction Policy
Consistent with our trust for factual reporting, we will rectify any error that we have committed. If you spot a factual error, you may notify the MindaNews Editors.
Correction Process
Submit a Correction
About MindaNews
Mindanao Institute of Journalism​
MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn). MindaNews was founded in 2001 by independent, professional Mindanawon journalists who left the country’s most widely-circulated Manila-based broadsheet to tell the stories of Mindanao from the lenses of Mindanawons.

Read more >>

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
About MindaNews

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn).

MindaNews was founded in 2001 by independent, professional Mindanawon journalists who left the country’s most widely-circulated Manila-based broadsheet to tell the stories of Mindanao from the lenses of Mindanawons.

With secondhand computers and funds pooled from family and friends to enable us to start operations, we embarked on the MindaNews journey with a vision to be “the leading provider of accurate, timely and comprehensive news and information on Mindanao and its peoples, serving economically, politically and culturally empowered communities” and a mission to “professionally and responsibly cover Mindanao events, peoples and issues to inform, educate, inspire and influence communities.”

On May 25, 2001, we e-mailed the first of what would be a daily dispatch of news and photos, and set up the website, www.mindanews.com as a weekly in early May 2002 and as a daily in February 2003, its transition hastened when the Buliok War broke out in the midst of peace negotiations.

We are a nonstock, nonprofit media organization that values its journalistic independence. We don’t accept funding from politicians, political parties or partisan groups.

MindaNews celebrated its 21st anniversary on May 25, 2022. 

Editorial staff

Editor-in-Chief: Carolyn O. Arguillas

Editors: Robert D. Timonera, Bong S. Sarmiento, H. Marcos C. Mordeno

Reporters/Photojournalists: Froilan Gallardo, Antonio L. Colina IV, Ferdinandh B. Cabrera, Roel Catoto, Manman Dejeto, Allen Estabillo, Frencie Carreon, Richel V. Umel

Social Media Manager: Yas D. Ocampo

Fact-checking unit

Bong S. Sarmiento

Yas D. Ocampo

MINDANAO INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM

The Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn), a non-stock, non-profit media organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission with registration number CN201700385, is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

MinJourn started as the Mindanao News and Information Cooperative Center in 2001 and continues to adhere to the principles of professionalism and social responsibility on which it was founded.

MinJourn seeks to promote knowledge and public awareness of Mindanao issues through publication, training, databank and research services; provide news and information to news organizations and the general public through its news service arm, MindaNews; and help improve the journalism profession in Mindanao.

Board of Directors

President: Rhodora Gail T. Ilagan, PhD

Vice President: Romer (Bong) Sarmiento

Members:

Carolyn O. Arguillas

Jose Jowel Canuday, PhD

Robert D. Timonera

Chief Executive Officer: Jose Jowel Canuday, PhD

Secretary: Ellen Alinea

Treasurer: Amalia B. Cabusao