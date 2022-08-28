Former ice candy vendor is Miss Cagayan de Oro 2022 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 28 August) — A 22-year-old business accounting graduate of Xavier University who used to sell ice candy at City Hall to help her parents was crowned Miss Cagayan de Oro 2022 on Saturday night.

Arianne Galenzoga bested 12 other contestants during the three-hour beauty pageant, the first face-to-face after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Arianne Galenzoga, an accounting management graduate from Xavier University wows the judges and crowd to win the Miss Cagayan de Oro Miss Universe 2022 title Saturday night, 27 August 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Her response to a pre-taped question by movie actor Gerald Anderson about how to be a modern woman wowed the crowd.

“A modern woman should be someone who inspires younger women and other women across the universe. She should embody someone who is strong, resilient and one who believes in endless possibilities,” said Galenzoga, who hails from Barangay Balulang.

The other winners are Angelu Barro of Barangay Canitoan as Miss Cagayan de Oro-Pilipinas 2022; 1st runner up Cris Antonet Teano of Carmen, 2nd runner up Blanche Nicole Villaluz of Nazareth, 3rd runner up Lensyl Anne Patricio of Carmen and 4th runner up Luisa Merrey Bingtan of Iponan.

Newly crowned Miss Cagayan de Oro-Universe 2022 Arianne Galenzoga (3rd from left) and her court at the pageant night on Saturday, 27 August 2022. Angelu Barro (4th from left) won as Miss Cagayan de Oro-Pilipinas 2022. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Galenzoga said at one point in her life she suffered depression and thought the world had come to an end for her.

“It was dark and empty. I thought I could no longer see the light,” she said.

But out of her depression, Galenzoga said she saw “something beautiful.”

Former Cagayan de Oro information officer Maricel Rivera Casino said Galenzoga used to sell ice candy in City Hall.

“She is very friendly and grounded. Walay air,” Casino said.

Galenzoga will compete in a bigger pageant in Manila next year, for a chance to be Miss Universe Philippines. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)