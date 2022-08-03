Iqbal signs IRR of Bangsamoro Education Code

Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal signed on August 2, 2022 the Bangsamoro Education Code’s Implementing Rules and Regulations in Davao City. Behind Iqbal are (L-R) Higher Education Director General (DG) Marjunni Maddi, Technical Education DG Ruby Andong, Deputy Minister Haron Meling, Basic Education DG Abdullah Salik, Jr. and Madaris Education DG Tahir Nalg. MindaNews photo courtesy of MBHTE



KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 03 August) – A year after the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) enacted the Bangsamoro Education Code (BEC), Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal signed on Tuesday its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), an official said Wednesday.

Mobarak Pandi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), noted the formulation of the IRR is mandated by the BEC, which the BTA enacted on May 18, 2021.

“The IRR is a product of a series of consultations with the different stakeholders of the Bangsamoro education community,” he said in a statement.

It aims to supplement the provisions of the BEC and provide concrete mechanisms for its effective implementation “to the end that no Bangsamoro child shall be left behind in the pursuit of quality, accessible, inclusive and liberating education, he added.

The IRR shall apply to all combinations or activities of persons or entities representing the Bangsamoro education system, including those pertaining to the formal, non-formal and informal public and private learning institutions at all levels such as the basic, higher, technical and madrasah education, Pandi said.

He said the education code’s IRR will be available 15 days after its publication in a local newspaper.

The education code is one of the three priority legislative measures approved by the BTA, the interim body that governs the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The two other are the administrative and civil service codes.

Republic Act 11054 or the Organic Law for the BARMM, popularly called the Bangsamoro Organic Law, mandates the passage of seven priority codes during the three-year transition period.

During the opening of the fourth regular session of the BTA in June, Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim vowed to prioritize the four remaining priority measures namely the Local Governance Code, Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act, Electoral Code and Revenue Code.

The transition period in the Bangsamoro region was set to end on June 30, 2022 when the new set of elected officials shall have taken their oath of office.

In October 2021, former President Rodrigo Duterte, however, approved the cancellation of the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro region, which effectively extended the mandate of the BTA for another three years until June 2025.

Ebrahim said the “Government of the Day” enhanced its 12-point priority agenda for 2023–2025, which includes stronger BARMM bureaucracy; digital infrastructure and e-governance; revenue generation and economic comparative advantage; agri-fishery productivity and food security; investment in transportation, communication, and other strategic infrastructure; social protection and universal healthcare; disaster resilience and climate-change adaptation; quality and holistic education; support to Marawi rehabilitation; peace, justice, and security; and, Bangsamoro culture, heritage and diversity.

“This 12-point priority agenda shall shape the budget, legislation, programs, and policies of our region as we move to the next chapter of the transition period,” Ebrahim was quoted in a press release from the BTA press office.

During the third regular session, 120 bills and 286 resolutions were filed in the plenary. Of this number, six bills and 92 resolutions were approved, it said. (MindaNews)