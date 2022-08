Image from Phivolcs website

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 15 August) – A Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted parts of Mindanao Monday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The epicenter of the quake, which is of tectonic origin, was recorded 11 kilometers northwest of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, Phivolcs said.

It struck at 4:23 p.m. at a depth of six kilometers.

Phivolcs said it was expecting damages and aftershocks. (MindaNews)