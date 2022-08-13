Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks parts of Mindanao 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 August) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck parts of Mindanao at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday with epicenter at 31 km southwest of Datu Blah Sinsuat in Maguindanao.

The quake registered Intensity V in Datu Blah Sinsuat, South Upi and Upi in Maguindanao; Cotabato City; Esperanza, Lebak, Palimbang, Kalamansig, Senator Ninoy Aquion and Bagumbayan towns in Sulutan Kudarat province.

Earthquake Bulletin 2 issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on

13 August 2022.

Iyah Manalasal, a mall goer, was able to capture on video parts of the ceiling of CitiMall falling during the quake. Mall goers rushed out. Kutangbato News showed footage of employees leaving the mall.



Anthonete Zambrano captured on video how items in the grocery shelves of South Seas Mall fell.

Mayor Bruce Matabalo said no casualties were reported.

He said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office received reports that one house in Bagua 1 fell into the river, an electric post in Rosary Heights 10 was toppled, parts of the ceiling in CitiMall were ripped off and some households reported some broken items.

Intensity IV was felt in the cities of General Santos, Zamboanga, Pagadian, Isabela, Cotabato and Koronadal and the towns of Antipas, Alamada, Tulunan, Pigcawayan, Kabacan and Banisilan in North Cotabato; Tupi, Polomolok, Santo Nino, Surallah, Tampakan and Banga in South Cotabato; Kiamba and Maitum in Sarangani; Lutayan and Isulan In Sultan Kudarat province; and Datu Odin Sinsuat and Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao.

Intensity III was felt in the city of Ozamiz and the towns of Pitogo and Labangan in Zamboanga del Sur; Liloy in Zamboanga del Norte; Siay in Zamboanga Sibugay; M’lang, Makilala and Tantangan in North Cotabato; Noral in South Cotabato; President Quirino and Columbio in Sultan Kudarat; and Maasim in Sarangani.

Intensity II was recorded in the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Dipolog, Kidapawan, El Salvador, Valencia City, Iligan City, and the towns of Aleosan in North Cotabato; Don Carlos and Cabanglasan in Bukidnon; Malapatan and Malungon in Sarangani; Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat; Leon B. Postigo, Siayan, Sindangan, Gutalac and Tampilisan in Zamboanga del Norte; Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay; Tubod, Lenamon, Balo-I, Kauswagan, Bacolod, Maigo, Lala and Kapatagan in Lanao del Norte. (Ferdinand B. Cabrera / MindaNews)