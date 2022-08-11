Man killed inside jeepney in Davao City

Commuters squeeze inside a passenger jeepney in downtown Davao City on November 4, 2021, a scene that has become common after the government ordered the lifting of the use of plastic barriers in public utility vehicles. MindaNews Photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) – An unidentified assailant shot dead a 28-year-old man inside a public utility jeepney around 11:00 a.m. on Friday along Quezon Boulevard in Barangay 25-C in Davao City.



In a report released by the Davao City Police Office, authorities identified the victim as Paul John Dizon Ferraren, laborer and resident of Purok 21 Manggahan Bucana, Barangay 76-A, this city.



The victim was onboard the vehicle with his mother Jocelyn Dizon Ferraren and live-in partner Emily Pombo when the gunman appeared on the side where the victim was seated and shot him thrice from behind.

The gunman was wearing a facemask and black shirt, of medium built, and between 5’3 and 5’6 in height. He escaped after the shooting on board a black Mio motorcycle without a plate number and driven by another male wearing a black shirt and a helmet with a black and white color design.

Responders rushed the victim to Southern Philippines Medical Center but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.



Police investigators recovered three pieces of fired cartridge cases of 9mm caliber bullets.



Personnel from Santa Ana Police Station have launched a manhunt operation to identify and arrest the perpetrators. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)