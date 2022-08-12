Marcos to Bangsamoro Transition Authority: no more extension; election in 2025

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 August) – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday swore into office the 80-member Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), vowed support to the completion of its task by June 30, 2025 as there will be no more extension of the transition period and the first election of the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament will be held in May 2025.

“In 2025, we no longer will have any extension to the authority, and we will conduct elections,” the Presidential News Desk quoted him as saying.

“We are given another chance because of the extension of the Transition Authority. We are given another chance, but we have three years, and three years is not a long time for this rather basic and fundamental and highly important pieces of legislation that have to be produced now by the Transition Authority,” said Marcos, who reappointed Ahod “Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) as the interim Chief Minister.

Marcos acknowledged the “great deal of work” that the BTA must do within the transition period which was supposed to have ended on June 30, 2022 but was extended until June 30, 2025 when Congress reset the supposed first regular election in the BARMM in May 2022 to May 2025. The first set of elected officials will take their oath of office on June 30, 2022.

The MILF-led BTA is the interim government of the five-province, three-city BARMM during the transition period, as mandated by the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro, the peace agreement signed by the Philippine government (GPH) and the MILF, and its enabling law, RA 11054.

The priority codes that the BTA must pass during the transition period are Administrative Code, Revenue Code, Electoral Code, Local Government Code, and Education Code. The BTA has passed the Administrative Code and Education Code. It has also passed the Bangsamoro Civil Service Code.

Marcos said they did “our absolute best” in ensuring that representation in the BTA is “as fair as possible and that is why I will be here as head of the national government to support BARMM in any way to get that settled and to make sure that we have an orderly and proper election in 2025 and upon electing our officials, that they have a framework, a legal framework to work within so that the government can actually function.”



49 reappointed, 31 new

Forty-nine members of the BTA were reappointed while 31 are new appointees nominated by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front’s (MNLF) Misuari and Sema-Jikiri factions.

The MILF-led BTA, now has 15 members nominated by the MNLF — eight by the Sema-Jikiri faction and seven by the Misuari faction.

In the BTA under the Duterte administration, Misuari did not nominate anyone from his group, opting instead to talk directly with his friend, President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte stepped down on June 30, 2022 without having addressed the concerns of Misuari’s MNLF, even as they met several times in Malacanang and Davao. Details of the meetings were not divulged.

The 80 members of the new BTA comprise 41 nominated by the MILF and 39 by the government (GPH).

Among the new appointees to the BTA are Misuari’s son Abdulkarim and daughter Nurredha; former Sulu Governor Benjamin Loong; former Upi mayor Ramon Piang Sr.; former ARMM Executive Secretary Randolph Parcasio, former ARMM Health Secretary Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Jr. and BARMM’s chief of the Regional Board of Investments, lawyer Ishak Mastura.

Several MPs are children of revolutionary leaders, among them the Misuari siblings who are new appointees, and reappointed MPs Abdullah, son of MILF founding chair Salamat Hashim; Omar Yasser, son of Muslimin Sema; and Albakil, son of Yusoph Jikiri.

Here is the list of 80 who took their oath. Bai Maleiha Bajunaid Candao, reappointed MP, was not able to attend the ceremony.

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT NOMINATED BY STATUS Abas, Akmad Indigay MILF Reappointed Abas, Haron Muhammad MILF Reappointed Abbas, Basit Sarip MILF Reappointed Abdullah, Khalid Ma-Ampor Hadji GPH New Abu, Mudjib Compania MILF Reappointed Alamia, Laisa Masuhud GPH Reappointed Alauddin, Mosber Entol MILF New Ali, Ibrahim Dumaraag MILF Reappointed Ali, Lanang Jr. Tapodoc MILF Reappointed Alih, Eddie Mapag MILF Reappointed Ambolodto, Suharto Mastura GPH Reappointed Amenodin, Abdulaziz Mangandaki GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Ampatuan, Baintan Adil GPH Reappointed Anayatin, Susana Salvador GPH Reappointed Antao, Mohammad Kelie Ugalingan GPH New Arnado, Mary Ann Madrono MILF New Asnawie, Dan Salah MILF New Babao, Ali Montaha Datu Haron GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) New Balindong, Ali Pangalian Macaorao MILF Reappointed Basman, Anna Tarhata Sumande MILF Reappointed Candao, Bai Maleiha Bajunaid MILF Reappointed Dilangalen, Hashemi Nur GPH New Dumama-Alba, Sha Elijah Biruar MILF New Ebrahim, Ahod Balawag MILF Reappointed Esmael, Suharto Sandayan MILF New Estino, Matarul Matarul MILF New Gayak, Abdullah Ebdus MILF Reappointed Guerra, Eduard Uy MILF Reappointed Hashim, Abdullah Biston MILF Reappointed Hassan, Hatimil Esmail GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) Reappointed Iqbal, Mohagher Mohammad MILF Reappointed Ismael, Rasul Enderez GPH Reappointed Jajurie, Raissa Herradura MILF Reappointed Jakilan, Muslimin Asalim GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) Reappointed Jikiri, Albakil Dasani GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) Reappointed Kahalan, Denmartin Abdukahil GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Karon, Faisal Guiabar GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) New Lim, John Anthony Lacbao GPH New Loong, Benjamin Tupay MILF New Loong, Don Mustapha Arbison GPH Reappointed Lorena, Jose Iribani GPH Reappointed Macacua, Abdulraof Abdul MILF Reappointed Macapaar, Abdullah G. MILF Reappointed Macasalong, Marjanie Salic MILF Reappointed Macatanong, Amroussi Ampuan MILF New Maglangit, Tarhata Matalam GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Malik, Hamid Uddin GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Mantawil, Baileng S. MILF New Mastura, Ishak Veloso GPH New Matalam, Jaafar Apollo Mikhail Lintongan GPH New Mawallil, Amilbahar Saddalani GPH Reappointed Mendoza, Froilyn Tenorio GPH New Midtimbang, Michael Enit GPH New Midtimbang, Tawakal Buga MILF New Misuari, Abdulkarim Tan GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Misuari, Nurredha Ibrahim Misuari GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Mitmug, Rasol Jr. Yap GPH Reappointed Munoz, Hussein Palma MILF Reappointed Oranon, Suwaib Latip MILF Reappointed Pacasem, Ubaida Casad MILF Reappointed Pak, Abdulwahab Mohammad MILF Reappointed Pangandaman, Nabila Margarita Pacasum GPH Reappointed Parcasio, Randolph Climaco GPH (MNLF Misuari) New Piang, Sr. Ramon Alejandro MILF New Ramos, Diamila Disimban GPH Reappointed Salendab, Said Zamahsari MILF Reappointed Salik, Ali Omar MILF Reappointed Sangki, Ali Balayman GPH Reappointed Sema, Omar Yasser Crisostomo GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) Reappointed Sema, Romeo Kabuntalan GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) Reappointed Shiek, Said Manggis MILF Reappointed Silongan, Aida Macalimpas MILF Reappointed Sinolinding, Kadil Jr. Moner MILF New Solaiman, Ali Bangcola MILF Reappointed Tago, Paisalin Pangandaman GPH Reappointed Tan, Nabil Alfad GPH Reappointed Uy-Oyod, Sittie Fahanie Sindatok GPH New Utto, Bassir Dimaukom GPH New Usman, Adzfar Hailid GPH (MNLF Sema-Jikiri) Reappointed Yacob, Mohammad Shuaib MILF Reappointed

Women and IPs



Of the 80 MPs, 16 or 20% are women, among them new appointees Froilyn Mendoza, who represents the Indigenous Peoples; Misuari’s daughter, Nurredha; and lawyer Mary Ann Arnado of the Mindanao Peoples Caucus. Lawyer Laisa Alamia, former ARMM Executive Secretary and Social Welfare Secretary who headed the BTA’s Minority Bloc from 2019, and lawyer Raissa Jajurie, BARMM Minister of Social Services and Development, are among the women reappointed to the BTA.

Of the 16 women, nine are reappointed MPs: Alamia, Ampatuan, Anayatin, Basman, Candao, Jajurie, Pangandaman, Ramos and Silongan. The new women appointees are Arnado, Dumama-Alba, Maglangit, Mantawil, Mendoza, Misuari and Uy-Oyod.

Mendoza thanked everyone for the “overwhelming support” she and former Upi Mayor Ramon Piang Sr., received for having been appointed in the “mas pinalawak at inklusibong representatsyon ng mahalagang sector ng mamamayan sa Bangsamoro” (broader and more inclusive representation of this important sector of the citizens in the Bangsamoro),

The two are representing the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP) in the Bangsamoro, Mendoza nominated by the government and Piang by the MILF.

The BARMM has a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs. The BTA is also mandated to pass an Indigenous Peoples’ Code.

The historic event, however, was not seen by BARMM residents as it was not livestreamed by the state-run PTV 4 and Radio Television Malacanang. The transcript of the President’ speech as well as photos and the entire video of the ceremony has not been uploaded in the Office of the Press Secretary’s website as of 10 p.m. Only a 2.2 minute video clip from the RTVM and a press release from the Presidential News Desk have been uploaded. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)