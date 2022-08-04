Mayor Baste says former president Duterte is enjoying life after politics

Former President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the crowd during the homecoming concert organized by his supporters outside NCCC Victoria Plaza Mall in Davao City on Thursday night, June 30, 2022. Mindanews Photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 August) – More than a month after returning to life as a private citizen, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte is enjoying his retirement from politics, his younger son, Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said on Thursday.



In his program “Special Hour with Mayor Baste Duterte” broadcast over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5), he said his father is doing fine although they have neither met nor talked since the former president arrived from Manila last June 30,



“He is enjoying his retirement. Let PRRD (President Rodrigo R. Duterte) retire. He is doing okay,” he said.



The mayor said his father has not discussed any plans to seek a local position in the next elections but added that he give way to “our beloved former president.”



Last June 30, the elder Duterte, in his first public appearance as a private citizen during the “Salamat Tatay Digong, A Homecoming Concert” at NCCC Mall VP, thanked Dabawenyos for supporting him and his children, which allowed his family to govern the city for over three decades.

Aside from Baste, the former president’s two other children with former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman have been elected to key government posts in the May 2022 polls.

Former mayor Sara Duterte won as vice president while Paolo “Pulong” was reelected as First District representative.



The 77-year-old Duterte started his political career in the city where he served as mayor for 22 years.



Before elected president in 2016, Duterte was appointed as vice mayor in 1986, after the EDSA People Power Revolt that toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand E Marcos.

He served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.



Prior to her election as the country’s second highest official, Vice President Duterte served as vice mayor of Davao from 2007 to 2010 and mayor from 2010 to 2013 and 2016 to 2022. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)