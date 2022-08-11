New 6ID chief vows to honor contribution of soldiers, mujahideen to peace in Bangsamoro

LGen Romeo Brawner Jr. (C), commanding general of the Philippine Army presides the turnover of command Thursday (August 11, 2022) at the 6th Infantry Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. MGen Roy Galido is the new division commander, replacing MGen Roberto Capulong, who served in acting capacity. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao (MindaNews / 11 August) – The new commander of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division has vowed to pursue a peace and development program in the Bangsamoro region, and vowed to honor not only soldiers but also Bangsamoro mujahideen who perished in the decades-long conflict in Mindanao.



“I would love to give due respect and recognition to the fallen heroes of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and also to the mujahideen fighters of our brothers in the Bangsamoro who fought for peace in this area,” MGen Roy Galido said during his installation Thursday at Camp Siongco here.



“It’s high time that we recognize the efforts of both sides, all we want now is peace and prosperity in this region,” he added.



Galido, who assumed Thursday as 6th ID chief in a ceremony presided by Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., said the landscape of military campaign in Mindanao has greatly changed since the days when he and his “mistah” were assigned in the southern part of the country as young lieutenants.

Galido was referring to MGen Roberto Capulong, his “mistah” (classmate) in the Philippine Military Academy “Bigkis-Lahi” Class of 1990 who served as division commander in acting capacity until Thursday’s turnover ceremony.



Galido said that like everyone else who plays a role in the normalization process, the Filipino soldiers in the Bangsamoro region seem to be also transitioning from a bloody campaign to promoting peace.

He said a soldier deserves honors and recognition for fighting and even offering life for his countrymen.

He added the mujahideen (freedom fighters) also deserve recognition as everybody has benefited from the dividends of peace for which they offered their blood.



“Similar to the situation several years ago, a newly completed election, a new set of leaders during my assignment here. The main difference, we didn’t have the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) region yet. But now it is a different environment,” he said in his speech, adding he had a good working relationship with Moro Islamic Liberation Front commanders.

“Let us communicate and coordinate our plans because if we do not, we will not achieve the common goal of developing this area,” he said, addressing the local officials in the region and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.



“This area needs leaders that will bring the Bangsamoro out of poverty, we need leaders who will lead them to opportunity and we need leaders to make the lives of the ordinary Bangsamoro member better than before and of course make the Bangsamoro region a better place to live,” he said.



He emphasized the importance of open communication between leaders and the AFP to maintain peace in the region.



“My lines will be opened, my thoughts will be very clear and my mission is very simple: we will lead the people, the Bangsamoro to have a better life. And we will cooperate with each other to achieve this,” he said.



Galido is not new to the 6th ID area of responsibility, having served as head of the now defunct Task Force Tugis and Task Force Bigkis Lahi, and as 38th Infantry Battalion commander, 40th IB commander, 601st Brigade commander, and deputy commanding general of the Philippine Army. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)