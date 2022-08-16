No major damage reported due to quake in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 Aug) – No major damage has been reported in Davao City as a result of the magnitude 5.5 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao on Monday.

The Aug. 15, 2022 earthquake in the Davao Region. Map courtesy of PHIVOLCS

PCol. Alfredo Baloran, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) that the locals are encouraged to immediately report to the City Engineers Office any noticeable “hairline cracks” that appeared on the walls of their residences and other buildings following the strong quake.



He said the local government has not received any reported injuries.



Baloran said the office could assess the structural integrity of the buildings if they are safe to be used.



He said a team of structural engineers from the local government has been deployed to check government buildings and other structures.



“As of now, our office has not received reports from teams on the grounds. Our responders coordinated with the police to check the structure for any hairline cracks or any displacement (of walls),” he said.



But Baloran added that the local government has temporarily closed the pedestrian bridge in Matina Crossing after additional cracks were observed following the earthquake.



Structural engineers are currently assessing the structural integrity of the bridge, which already suffered minor cracks from the previous earthquakes, to ensure the safety of the pedestrians, he said.



He added that personnel from the CDDRMO are checking for any erosion in landslide-prone areas.



According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the epicenter of the quake was reported at 5 kilometers southwest of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.



Intensity 5 was felt in Magsaysay and Malalag in Davao del Sur; City of Davao; Malita and Santa Maria, Davao Occidental; City of Kidapawan and Makilala, Cotabato; Malungon, Sarangani; and Polomolok and Tupi, South Cotabato.



Intensity 4 was observed in Bansalan, City of Digos, Hagonoy, Kiblawan, Matanao, Padada, Sta. Cruz and Sulop, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani, Davao Occidental; Antipas, M’lang, Matalam and Tulunan, Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Banga, City of Koronadal, Norala and Tampakan, South Cotabato; City of General Santos; Columbio, Lutayan, President Quirino and Senator Ninoy Aquino, Sultan Kudarat.



Also, intensity 3 was felt in Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen, Kapalong, City of Panabo, Island Garden City of Samal, San Isidro, Santo Tomas, City of Tagum and Talaingod, Davao del Norte; Arakan, Carmen, Magpet, Pigkawayan, Pikit and President Roxas, Cotabato; Glan, Kiamba and Malapatan, Sarangani; Lake Sebu, Santo Niño, Surallah, T’Boli, and Tantangan, South Cotabato; and Esperanza, Isulan, Lebak, Palimbang and City of Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat; City of Cotabato; Mawab, Davao de Oro.



Intensity II was reported in Laak, Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Aleosan, Banisilan, Kabacan, Libungan and Midsayap, Cotabato; Maasim and Maitum, Sarangani; Bagumbayan, Kalamansig and Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat; and intensity I in Alamada, Cotabato. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)