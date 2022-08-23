No storm signal raised in Mindanao, Visayas for ‘Florita’

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 23 August) – Severe tropical storm “Florita” (international name: Ma-on) won’t affect Mindanao and the Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) said in an advisory issued at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, “Florita” was spotted around 120 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora and was moving north northwest at 10 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph, Pagasa said.



It was heading towards the Cagayan-Isabela area, it said.



The state weather agency has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 over the northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita) and the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan).



Signal No. 2 was raised over the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, the eastern and central portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Ambaguio, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi, Quezon, Bayombong, Bambang, Aritao, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Alfonso Castaneda), Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan, Bokod, Atok), Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora).



Signal No. 1 was raised over Batanes, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, the eastern portion of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Ramos, Pura, Victoria, La Paz, City of Tarlac, Concepcion), Nueva Ecija, the rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba), the eastern portion of Bulacan (San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte), the eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras), the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag) including Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete), and Camarines Norte.



Pagasa said strong winds are expected to prevail in areas under Signal No. 1 within 36 hours. (MindaNews)