‘Pinoy Aquaman’ eyes another record-setting swim in PHL

Lawyer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine breaks his personal record by finishing the 24.65-km Dumaguete City-Siquijor swim in 11 hours and 21 minutes on 19 April 2017. MindaNews photo by Roel N. Catoto

CHICAGO, United States of America (MindaNews / 22 August) — Endurance swimmer Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine is eyeing another record-setting swim in Philippine waters.

The Surigao-born environmental lawyer bared to this writer on Sunday (US midwest time zone) over Messenger that he is gunning for another record-setting swim in the Visayas, the third largest island-grouping in the country.

Macarine, who pioneered open-water swim in the country, had several record-setting crossings, including the sea waters of Cebu to Bohol, Negros to Siquijor, Bohol-Leyte and Camiguin to Misamis. He is the first man to cross the Surigao Channel and Saranggani Bay, among dozen others.

“Like I usually do in the past several years, it’s part of my goal this year to do another record-setting swim,” he said.

He noted that his open-water swim is anchored on his lifetime advocacies, which is to promote marine environmental protection, climate change and healthy lifestyle.

“One of my targets this year is to cross the channel in Masbate, and probably another in Luzon area,” he stressed.

Macaroni swam the cold waters of Lake Michigan, USA last month with a few Filipino-American multi-sports enthusiasts. The 10-kilometer (km) swim, however, was aborted after five km due to rough waters.

Steven Monatones, founder of World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) based in California, USA, told this writer on Friday that he is hoping that Macarine can cross more channels.

Monatones has been monitoring Macarine’s open-water swims over the years.

“I expect that Ingemar will have many more channels to cross. He is a relatively young man in the world of marathon swimming and channel swimming, with many more dreams and lots of exciting plans,” Monatones said. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)