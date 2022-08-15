Senator Padilla loses support of Marawi Grand Imam over same-sex union bill

Actor Robin Padilla, candidate for senator of the PDP Laban wing, campaigns in a rally in Buluan, Maguindanao on 28 March 2022. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 15 August ) – Senator Robinhood “Robin” Padilla’s sponsorship of the same-sex union bill has cost him the support of the Grand Imam of the Marawi Grand Mosque and his followers.

Alim Abdumajeed Djamla, Grand Imam of the biggest mosque in Marawi, said he and his followers are withdrawing their support to Padilla and “ strongly condemn” his sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 449 or “An Act Institutionalizing Civil Unions of Same Sex Couples, Establishing Their Rights and Obligations, and For Other Purposes.”

The bill proposes to give same-sex couples the right to obtain valid license for a civil union and be afforded inheritance and adoption rights.

“I regret to inform all Muslims in general and the Muslims in the Philippines that I and those who follow me have withdrawn our support for Senator Robin Padilla and strongly condemn his sponsorship of the Same-Sex Marriage Bill or the Civil Union Act in the Senate,” Djamla said.

He said the measure that seeks legalization of same-sex marriage is considered “immoral by all religions” and is forbidden (Haram) under Islamic laws.

Djamla warned Muslims who enter into same-sex marriage that it is “tantamount to disbelief (Kufr),” which is outside the creed of Islam.

Padilla, a Balik Islam or Islam revert, landed the first spot among the senatorial candidates in Marawi City and Lanao del Sur province during the last May 9 elections, garnering 323,326 votes.

Legalizing same-sex marriage has face opposition in the predominantly Roman Catholic Philippines in the past.

Djamla’s statement that was posted on Facebook has been shared by many netizens, including non-Muslims.

“As a Christian, I also support this condemnation and regretted supporting Robin Padilla (during the) last elections,” Netizen Bhoy de Castro wrote on his Facebook wall.

A Social Weather Stations survey in 2018 showed that 61 percent of Filipinos oppose any proposal to legalize same-sex marriage.

The Family Code of the Philippines restricts same-sex marriage.

It states: “Marriage is a special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life.” (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)