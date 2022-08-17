Welcome Dance By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - August 17, 2022 1:15 pm BGen. John B. Guyguyon, incoming police regional director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is welcomed with the traditional Moro dance Sagayan at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Guygoyon, who served as provincial director of Lanao del Sur at the height of the Marawi siege, replaced BGen. Arthur Cabalona. The latter will be assigned as deputy commander of Area Police Command-Eastern Mindanao. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA