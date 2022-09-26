60 health facilities registered with PhilHealth’s free ‘KonSulTa’ services in Soccsksargen

One of the private health facilities accredited with PhilHealth’s KonSulTa service. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 26 September ) – At least 60 government-run and private-owned health facilities in Soccsksargen have been accredited as providers of Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (KonSulTa), a service of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in support of the Universal Health Care (UHC) program of the national government, an official said Monday.

Dr. Hector Zenon Leonardo Malate, PhilHealth Soccsksargen regional vice president, urged more health facilities in the region to be accredited with KonSulTa.

“We are now in the last month of the third quarter and by the end of the year, we hope to accredit more facilities as we aim to provide more of the (KonSulTa) benefits to our target beneficiaries,” he said in a statement.

KonSulTa offers free check-ups, laboratory services and medicines to members.

Of the 529,080 target patients for this year, at least 77,544 members have registered to the various KonSulTa facilities in the region as of August 31, data from the agency showed.

At least 15 KonSulTa accredited facilities have already set up their “My PhilHealth Portal,” where members can enroll online.

Members can also register through the PhilHealth offices or through the assistance of PhilHealth Cares assigned in the hospitals across the region.

Malate earlier urged PhilHealth members to select their health care facility of choice, register themselves and secure a confirmation slip for the issuance of the authorization transaction code to start availing the benefits offered by KonSulTa.



“The member’s facility of choice serves as the initial point of contact and navigator of the beneficiary’s needs to a higher level of care whenever needed,” Malate said.

Soccsksargen or Region 12 is composed of the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.



As committed by the UHC, KonSulTa provides free anti-microbial drugs, anti-asthma medicines, antipyretics to reduce fever, anti-dyslipidemia to prevent coronary heart disease, anti-diabetic to relieve diabetes, anti-hypertensive to lower high blood pressure, anti-thrombotic medicines to reduce the formation of blood clots, and antihistamine for allergies.



For laboratory services, KonSulTa benefits include CBC with platelet count, urinalysis, fecalysis, sputum microscopy and fecal occult blood test.



It also covers pap smear, lipid profile, fasting blood sugar, oral glucose tolerance test, ECG, chest x-ray, creatinine and hemoglobin A1C test. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)