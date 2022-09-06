6th ID chief to probe involvement of soldier nabbed for gunrunning 

COTABATO CITY ( MindaNews / 07 September) — “Bad eggs in the Army organization must be eradicated,” Major General Roy Galido, commander of the 6th Infantry Kampilan Division said as he vowed to investigate the case of a soldier from their division who was nabbed in Davao City for alleged involvement in an illegal arms deal.

Galido told MindaNewws they are still waiting for the Davao City police to finish their investigation before they will proceed with their own.

MGen Roy Galido addresses his troops and guests during his installation on August 11, 2022 as the new commanding general of the 6th Infantry Kampilan Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA/MindaNews

Private First Class Mohammad Kasingsingan, 26, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Matalam, North Cotabato and assigned at the Civil Military Operation of the 6th Infantry Battalion in Maguindanao was flagged at the joint police-army checkpoint in Sirawan, Toril, Davao City while on board a KIA Optima with a plate number AAP 1099 at around 5 a.m. Wednesday

Among those confiscated from his vehicle are:

One upper receiver of R4 long firearm

One Lower receiver of R4 Long firearm with serial number DL74154

One pc brown bag with Malong

One unit Troy carbine 5.56 MM Caliber bearing serial no. L327985 with attached Optic Sight

One unit Troy carbine 5.56 MM Caliber bearing serial no. L579238

One Lower receiver of R4 Long firearm with serial number DL392671.

One upper receiver of R4 long firearm

One unit Troy carbine 5.56 MM Caliber bearing serial no. L579283 with attached Optic Sight

One unit Troy carbine 5.56 MM Caliber bearing serial no. L769723 with attached Optic Sight

One unit Cal. 45 Pistol Rock Island AFP Issued Firearm bearing serial no. 034688AFP

One pc M16 Magazine

One pc sling bag color black

Three pcs Cal. 45 magazine

Thirty pcs 5.56 MM Caliber Live ammunition

Thirty four pcs .45 live ammunition

Galido said they will not tolerate any member who is involved in illegal activities like gunrunning.

“Whatever the result of the police investigation, we will abide,” Galido said.

“There are really bad eggs in any organization and these are what we are trying to eradicate,” Galido said as comments aired by the public through social media noted that some firearms used by armed groups and rebels are allegedly supplied by some erring members of the military or police.

Galido said the military has imposed tough disciplinary actions on erring soldiers. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)