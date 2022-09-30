Defeated candidate for mayor shot dead in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 30 September) — A defeated candidate for mayor in the May 2022 elections was shot dead on Friday in Maguindanao.

The victim was identified as Datu Jamael Sinsuat, a former barangay chairman of Barangay Dalican in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

He was shot on his way out of a mosque in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

The body of an unidentified man was also found outside the mosque.

Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao had conveyed his condolences for the death of his colleague in the United Bangsamoro Justice Party. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)