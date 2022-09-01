Demand for tech-voc graduates in Davao Region growing

TESDA-XI holds a training on sardines processing in Pantukan, Davao de Oro. Photo from TESDA-XI’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 1 September) – There has been an increase in the demand for technical-vocational graduates in business process outsourcing, tourism, and construction sectors in Davao Region, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)-Davao said.

Leticia Salcedo, chairperson for World Cafe of Opportunities-Documentation Committee of TESDA-Davao, said in an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Thursday that several establishments are looking for graduates with technical skills as the local economy recovers from more than two years of strict restrictions due to the pandemic.

She said 42 local and seven overseas companies participated during the TESDA-initiated job fair called “World Café of Opportunities” at the NCCC Mall Buhangin in the city last August 25 where 6,000 vacancies were available.

Despite the demand for tech-voc graduates, she said that only 712 applicants came to the job fair, of whom 50 were hired on the spot for local and seven for overseas employment.

She said the event was a one-stop shop for technical-vocational education and training graduates which aimed to facilitate their employment, increase their awareness on the employment and available training programs offered for them, and strengthen convergence between private and government agencies to generate employment opportunities.

She said that jobs available included call center agents, delivery riders, tourism, plumbers, refrigeration and air-conditioning, agriculture, and even cabin crews for overseas employment.

Salcedo added local companies need more quality workers with “hard skills” and that TESDA-Davao is offering scholarships to individuals to fill the gap on the supply side.

According to the National Economic Development Authority-Davao, employment rate in the region stood at 95% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with 92% for the same period in 2020.

It added 11,871 workers lost their jobs in 2021 as a result of downsizing of workforce by establishments, and permanent or temporary closures of businesses.

“TESA trainings are very in demand in the communities, including the diploma programs particularly among those with limited financial capabilities,” she said.

She said students could avail of the scholarships offered by TESDA for its diploma programs and graduates could pursue a bachelor’s degree later on.

The subjects completed in the diploma programs will be credited if graduates decide to go to college, she said.

According to TESDA, there are 525 diploma programs being implemented by public and private institutions. These include Diplomas in Electrical Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Automotive Technology, Agricultural Technology, Hotel and Restaurant Management Technology, and Information Technology. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)