Detained ailing Gabriela leader treated humanely, says police

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 9 September) — An ailing leader of women’s rights group Gabriela in Caraga is being treated humanely in detention, the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Philippine National Police said in a statement.

Atheliana “Atel” Hijos, was arrested on August 30 by RID 13 operatives in Barangay Kinabjangan in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte.

Hijos is being accused of involvement in the alleged kidnapping and serious illegal detention of a member of the Civilian Active Auxiliary of the Philippine Army on December 29, 2018, in Barangay Kolambugan in Sibagat town, Agusan del Sur.

The RID 13 statement said, “81-year-old Atheliana ‘Atel’ Hijos, chairperson of Gabriela Caraga was afforded well, giving her every need, and fairly, justly, and humanely treated her with the utmost observance of her rights guaranteed under the Constitution.”

In a statement after her arrest, Gabriela said Hijos is the secretary general of Gabriela Caraga.

RID 13 belied accusations by human rights group Karapatan Caraga that charges against Hijos were “a blatant lie considering Atel’s senior age and frail physical condition.”

“Atel has pulmonary tuberculosis and hypertension, and she had a mild stroke. She has been bedridden, and she has difficulties [in] walking, at times using a wheelchair. How can an elderly woman, with such a frail build like Atel’s, possibly commit all the crimes alleged against her?” Karapatan asked.

But the RID statement said that despite her age, Hijos remained active in the armed struggle being listed as the fourth most wanted New People’s Army rebel in Caraga.

It added Hijos was never hidden from anyone, and nor was her confinement undisclosed.

Maj. Jennifer Ometer, public information officer of Police Regional Office 13, explained in a phone interview that the RID 13 operatives who placed Hijos in their custody allowed her family to visit her.

Ometer said Hijos’s family has the right to see her and attend to her health condition. “Even in normal cases, the families of incarcerated person has visitation rights,” she said.

The statement said the serving of an arrest warrant by the operatives of RID 13 was a purely ministerial duty.

“To be clear, other than for the existence of the warrant, the office of RID 13 did not have any participation in the filing of the said case nor did its officers and staff have knowledge about the case.”

Asked why Hijos had not been brought to the court nine days after her arrest, Ometer said the RID 13 operatives have pre-arranged with the court to produce her as soon as she is already in stable health condition.

“Rest assured the RID 13 had already asked permission from the court about the arrangement,” she said. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)