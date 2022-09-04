In Davao City, wearing masks is still mandatory 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 September) – Wearing of face masks here is still mandatory until the national government says it is safe to discontinue wearing them in public, Mayor Sebastian Duterte said.

The mayor explained during the “Special Hour with Mayor Sebastian Duterte” over DCDR 87.5)on Friday that the local government will defer to the national government, particularly the Department of Health (DOH) since it has the data to determine the COVID-19 situation in the country, and can give the proper advice.

Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire, Officer in Charge of the Department of Health, told a press briefing in Manila last Wednesday that before the mask mandate is lifted, the country should increase its booster shot coverage to increase the wall of immunity.

She said 72.5 million are fully vaccinated but only 18 million out of the targeted 38 million have received their first booster dose.

Davao City residents queue for Covid-19 vaccine at the People’s Park on November 29, 2021 during the kick-off of the Philippines’ intensive national vaccination program against the virus. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Duterte urged the public to continue following the minimum public health standards as the threat of COVID-19 remains. He said health authorities are expecting an increase in COVID-19 cases because of the huge crowd that attended the face-to-face activities of the Kadayawan Festival.

Under City Ordinance No. 0307-20 passed on July 23, 2020, any person caught not wearing a face mask in public places shall be penalized with a fine of P500 for the first offense; P2,000 for the second offense; and P5,000 or one-month imprisonment for the third offense.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser has yet to release the latest data on COVID-19 cases in the city.



According to DOH-Davao, the Davao region reported 804 cases from August 22 to 24.

The mayor said residents should not lower their guard against COVID-19 infection and maintain proper hygiene to lessen the spread of the disease.

He said he is not expecting the threat of pandemic to be over soon as people are going out after more than two years of strict quarantine measures.

Local health authorities urged the locals to get vaccinated and get booster shots to get an extra layer of protection from COVID-19.

In the region, a total of 3,271,708 million have been fully vaccinated against the disease as of August 29: 1,332,412 in Davao City; 411,842 in Davao de Oro; 625,253 in Davao del Norte; 360,914 in Davao del Sur; 172,549 in Davao Occidental; and 368,738 in Davao Oriental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindNews)