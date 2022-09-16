Logging, agricultural activities threaten habitat of Philippine Eagle in Davao

File photo of a Philippine eagle from the website of the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 September) – Logging activities and expansion of agricultural lands have threatened Mts. Makabol-Alikoson Conservation Area (MMACA) in Barangay Salaysay, Marilog District in Davao City, a home to the critically endangered Philippine Eagle and other wildlife species, researchers from University of the Philippines Mindanao said.

In the study titled “The Terrestrial Vertebrates and Trees of the Mts. Makabol-Alikoson Conservation Area (MMACA)” released to media on Thursday, the researchers said the area remains a suitable habitat for a number of threatened Philippine and Mindanao endemic trees and terrestrial vertebrates despite the encroachment of human activities into its forests.

Dr. Jayson Ibañez, research and conservation director of Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), said the existence of other endangered species conformed with the guidelines in declaring the area as a “critical habitat.”

The study suggested that wildlife conservation and habitat protection efforts must continue to be a priority in area.

It said MMACA has been recognized as a nesting site of the Philippine Eagle.

Among the endemic trees found are the White lauan (Shorea contorta), Almon (Shorea almon), Binuang (Octomeles sumatrana), Ulayan (Lithocarpus sulithi), Almaciga (Agathis philippinensis), Yakal (Shorea astylosa), Sagimsim (Syzygium brevistylum), and Mountain Agoho (Casuarina nodiflora). These comprise some of the dominant Philippine endemic tree species in MMACA.

Fruit-bearing trees were also found like Bignay (Antidesma bunius), Tibig (Ficus nota), Hauili (Ficus septica), and other fig species, which are “a good source of food for bats and other wildlife.”

A joint press release issued by the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), PEF, Sustainable Davao Movement and Ecoteneo said a series of expeditions in July and August confirmed the presence of Philippine Eagles, including a six-month-old eaglet, and a new nest of the national bird.

It said the eagles were active within a 500-meter radius of the Balete tree where the nest was found on the Mt. Makabol, specifically at the Panukuan area.

“The pair of Philippine eagles were frequently detected on six occasions. This is only 4.5% of the total observation hours allotted during the expedition, which means these are not dwellers but permanent residents in the area,” it said.

Results of the terrestrial wildlife assessment showed there are 119 terrestrial vertebrate species – 88 birds, 16 amphibians, 6 reptiles, 5 bats, and 4 non-volant mammals on MMACA.

Out of 119 terrestrial vertebrate species, it said 39 are endemic to the Philippines and 23 to Mindanao, most of them “critically endangered and threatened.”

Lawyer Mark Peñalver, IDIS executive director said they would submit the results and formally propose to declare MMACA as a critical habitat to the Watershed Management Council and Department of Environment and Natural Resources within the year.

The call to declare MMACA as a critical habitat area heightened after the DENR-Davao issued a Private Land Timber Permit (PLTP) to landowner Ling-Ling Wu Lee on August 18, 2021.

The PTLP allowed Lee to cut 121 century-old trees, including 22 Agoho, four Bagtikan, 15 Lauan, 44 Tanguile, and 36 Ulian within her 12.2-hectare property to pave way for land development.

After strong opposition from environment groups, the DENR-Davao said the owner voluntarily desisted from cutting the trees. The agency also issued a suspension order on the PTLP. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)