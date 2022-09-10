Maguindanao mayor nabbed in Davao for murder

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 Sept) – Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) arrested in Davao City Saturday afternoon an incumbent Maguindanao mayor for two counts of murder allegedly committed 12 years ago.

Mayor Khaddafe “Toy” Mangudadatu at the Davao Doctors Hospital. Photo courtesy of CIDG-RFU-BAR

Nabbed was Khaddafe “Toy” Mangudadatu, 44, mayor of the municipality of Pandag in Maguindanao, according to the CIDG Regional Field Unit in the BARMM. He was nabbed 4:15 p.m. at the Royal Mandaya Hotel along Palma Street here.



Mangudadatu was brought to the Davao Doctors Hospital for immediate medical attention due to chest pain and shortness of breath, according to the CIDG.



The CIDG said the case stemmed from the case filed against the accused for the killing of spouses Abdulah Kanapia Ligawan and Lala S. Ligawan on October 7, 2010 at Purok 6, Brgy. Sinakulay in the municipality of President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat province.



Mangudadatu was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Samina Sampaco Macabando-Usman, of the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 of Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat dated Sept. 9.



The judge said the case is “not bailable.”



Also listed in the warrant of arrest along with the mayor are Zajid “Dong” Mangudadatu, Tunggal Usop and Mamayang Amino.



The arrested mayor is now in the custody of the CIDG-RFU. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)