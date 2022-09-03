Mayor Baste Duterte to parents: “if you can’t discipline your children, we will discipline them for you”

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 September) – Parents should keep their minor children out of the streets or authorities will “discipline” them if they are caught participating in riots, Mayor Sebastian Duterte said.

“Kanang mga ginikanan – p***** i**sad ninyo oi – kung dili ninyo kaya disiplinahon ang inyong mga anak kami gyud mo disiplina ana, alangan pasagdan namo mag riot riot dira (You parents, son of a bitch, if you can’t discipline your children, we will discipline them for you. We can’t just leave them there and participate in riots),” the mayor said during the “Special Hour with Mayor Baste Duterte” on Friday.

Davao City Mayor-elect Sebastian Duterte takes his oath before Court of Appeals Associate Justice Loida Posadas-Kahulugan at the Sangguniang Panlungsod in Davao City on Monday, 27 June 2022. The 34-year-old Sebastian, the youngest son of President Rodrigo Duterte with Elizabeth Zimmerman, is the third Duterte to serve as mayor of Davao City in the last 34 years, after his father, the outgoing President of the Philippines and Sara, the incoming Vice President. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The mayor, youngest son of long-time mayor and former President Rodrigo Duterte, issued the warning just as the police implemented stricter curfew for minors to keep from harm’s way.

Under Ordinance No. 000084-71 or the Curfew Ordinance of Davao, minors are “prohibited from loitering around the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.” if they are not accompanied by their parents or guardians.

Duterte said minors should stop from being stubborn, warning that the police will not go easy on them once caught.

“Dili lang gyud magpabadlong ning uban. Kung mapuspusan gani mo dira tungod kay nag riot riot mo, ayaw gyud mo pagmahay (Do not be hard-headed. If you get clubbed because you are caught participating in riots, do not ever regret it,” he said.

He said everybody is welcome to live in Davao, provided they do not cause any trouble.

“Pero kung mangita gyud kag problema, ang gobyerno sa Davao tagaan gyud kag problema. Basta ayaw mo manggawas kay kung mapuspusan mo dira, p***** i**, bahala gyud mo manglabhag mo. P*****i**, daghan na kaayo mo ha (But if you’re looking for trouble, the local government of Davao would give problem. Do not leave your homes because if you get clubbed – son of a bitch – it’s up to you but you will get bruises),” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)