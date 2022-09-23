NCMF proposes Halal areas in public markets in Davao

Halal products from Mindanao being displayed during the Philippine Halal Assembly held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City from June 3-5, 2015. Various halal stakeholders from all over the world joined the event. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 23 September) – The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF)-Davao Region has urged for the establishment of Halal areas in all public markets in Davao City.

Sherrila Porza Sawah, NCMF-Davao director, said during Kapihan sa Philippine Information Agency – Davao on Monday that she has already raised this proposal with the City Mayor’s Office following a growing clamor from Moro residents to devote an area for Halal products.

She said the agency is hopeful the local government will prioritize the proposal.

“Daghan naga request nga ingon ana. In fact, magkaroon na ta og Halal slaughterhouse I think it’s about time na atong palengke mabutangan pud og halal area (A lot of people are requesting for that. In fact, we will soon have Halal slaughterhouse and I think it’s about time that we put up Halal areas in our markets),” she said.



Samsi SM. Buat, chief of the Cultural Affairs Division of NCMF-Davao, said the Halal slaughterhouse will be operationalized once it complies with all requirements for Halal certification.



Last September 16, the local government inaugurated the Malagos Double A abattoir with cold storage and meat cutting facilities and the Halal Slaughterhouse.



According to the City Information Office, the Department of Agriculture set aside P80 million for the completion of the non-halal abattoir while the local government allotted P1 million for the Halal abattoir.



In 2016, the City Council approved an ordinance requiring stores “selling raw fish, seafoods, meat, processed meat products to segregate halal food from non-halal/haram food items, from delivery to storage, display, weighing slicing, carrying through baskets/carts/trolleys, until its final packing in the payment counter.”



Section 3 states that the law applies to all grocery stores, meat shops, supermarkets and other establishments inside malls, marts, and centers and those outside malls whether registered or not.



The ordinance was passed “to promote, protect and respect, the religious belief, customs and traditions of our Muslim community in Davao City in their sacred concept of halal and to ensure spiritual purity and cleanliness on their food.”



Section 6 states: “Suppliers, owners of grocery stores or supermarkets through the managers, staff, and tenants shall provide separate storage, container, or freezer exclusively for halal food items and halal-certified meat products.”

It adds that they must put in place a structure and equipment, from storage, container or freezer, tools, and gears, to prevent mixture and ensure absolute separation of halal food items and halal-certified meat products from non-halal ones.



“They shall also use separate equipment, tools, gears, and other apparatus which are exclusive for halal food items and halal-certified products only,” it says.



Among the prohibited acts, under Section 12, are improper covering or sealing of halal products, mixing of halal with non-halal products, and failure to provide a space in the payment counter in supermarket, and shop or store.



Buat said that they are hoping to strengthen the local Halal industry, particularly food.



“As far as food is concerned, we have to consider the processing of food before we can say that it is Halal. As to the specific area where we can provide Halal foods, as of now, it’s in the planning stage,” he said.



He said the agency is monitoring the thorough enforcement of the ordinance in the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)