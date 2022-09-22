Police to school officials: check student activities to prevent another hazing death ￼

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 September) – In the wake of the death from hazing of a fraternity recruit here, school personnel in the Davao region must reach out to their students and closely monitor their activities to prevent similar violent hazing rites, Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo, Jr., Police Regional Office – Davao director, said.

During the joint Armed Forces of the Philippines – Philippine National Police press conference on Wednesday, Silo encouraged schools to not only impose strict policies but also monitor the activities of their students by maintaining direct communication with them and the student organizations since hazing, an illegal activity, is often committed secretly by members.

“I think this strategy will lessen if not prevent the incidence of hazing in the Davao region,” the official said.

Last Sunday, August Ceazar P. Saplot, a fourth year student of the College of Criminal Justice Education of the University of Mindanao (UM), died while his companion was seriously injured after undergoing hazing allegedly initiated by the AKRHO Alpha Delta Chapter fraternity in Upper Mandug, Buhangin District here.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who is a member of such fraternity, has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

Silo noted that hazing “could not be solved by law enforcement because it happens in confined facilities,” but added that academic institutions play an important role in preventing these activities.

He assured the police would work with the various academic institutions in the region in implementing and raising awareness about Republic Act (RA) 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law.

Col. Albert Lupaz, director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), said on Wednesday that cases for violation of RA 8049 have been filed against the arrested suspects and those who remain at large.

Authorities arrested Jeremiah Obedencia Moya, Leji Wensdy Ofecio Quibuyen, John Lloyd Garciano Sumagang, Harold Joshua Sagaral Flauta, John Steven Baltazar Silvosa, Ramel John Potenciano Gamo, Gilbert Escodero Asoy, Jr. and Roseller Andres Gaentano.

The police are still looking for the other fraternity members namely Ryan James Ranolo, Harold Gocotano, John Bacacao, Cherie Norico, Kadjo Matobato and George M. Regalado.

Lupaz said the suspects are all criminology students from UM.

The UM management condemned the violent incident resulting in the death of Saplot and the serious physical injury to his companion.

The school said it has banned all fraternities from the university since the enactment of the Anti-Hazing Law in 1995. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)