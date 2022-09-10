Remains of Ka Oris’ son brought home

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 10 Sep) – The remains of the son of the late communist leader Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos, who was killed in an encounter with the military last September 3, was brought home by his relatives for burial in Surigao City.

Impasugong, Bukidnon, where father and son were separately killed by the military. Map courtesy of Google

Lt. Col. Anthony Bacus, commander of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, said Rito Madlos, the uncle of Vincent Isagani Madlos, fetched the remains at the Villanueva Funeral Parlor in Malaybalay City and brought home last Thursday.



Vincent, 42, was killed along with his 28-year-old wife, Glory Vic Belandres, in

Impasugong town, Bukidnon after an alleged encounter with the military last September 3. The military earlier identified Belandres as Angie Polandres Salinas.



Bacus said Belandres’ relatives – led by Joel Cuyugan and accompanied by Datu Alexander Bucales, the Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of Lianga – brought the remains of Belandres to Diatagon, Surigao del Sur.



He said the local government of Impasugong footed the bill, including the expenses in bringing the remains of Belandres to her village in Diatagon.



Bacus said Vincent, on the other hand, was covered by a burial benefit plan of the Madlos family.



Rito Madlos said they would bury Vincent beside the grave of his father in the Surigao Memorial Park in Surigao City.



Ka Oris was killed in an alleged encounter with the military in the same town of Impasugong in October 2021.



Bacus said the young Vincent was no longer cremated unlike his father who was allegedly found to be positive of COVID-19. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)