TESDA Caraga chief eyes medals in national skills competitions

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 13 Sep) – The top official of the Technical Education Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in the Caraga region expects that the nine champions of the 2022 Regional Skills Competition will also harvest medals in the national competition in December this year.



Instead of cutting a ribbon, TESDA Caraga regional director Tarhata Mapandi cuts a metal chain with an acetylene welding gadget on Sept. 7 to formally open the three-day 2022 Caraga Regional Skills Competition at the Agusan del Sur School of Arts and Trade. Photo courtesy of TESDA Caraga

Tarhata Mapandi, TESDA Caraga regional director, expressed confidence that the nine gold medalists in the recently concluded regional skills competition in the different fields will also garner medals in the Philippine National Skills Competition (PNSC) or even on the global stage.



“We can compete. I am expecting medals. That’s my advocacy. I am competitive, and I don’t want Caraga to be left behind. That’s my vision,” Mapandi said matter-of-factly in a press conference with local media at the Agusan del Sur School of Arts and Trade competition venue.



Last year, TESDA Caraga only sent three young competitors, yet one had won a bronze medal in electrical installations.



The nine hopefuls in the national contests will be in bakery, carpentry, cooking, electrical installations, graphic design technology, IT software solutions for business, restaurant service, web technologies, and welding.



Mapandi said the nine is just halfway to the 21 skills competition but at least a 300-percent increase compared to last year.

A competitor in welding shows off his skills during the Caraga Regional Skills Competition Sept. 7-9, 2022 staged by TESDA Caraga. Photo courtesy of TESDA Caraga

Among the Caraga bets are Elemia Jamaica from Agusan del Norte for bakery, David Gilbero from Surigao del Norte for carpentry, Jean Andohoyan from Agusan del Norte for cooking, Daryll Lamberto from Agusan del Sur for electrical installations, Leonard Joseph Tomalon from Surigao del Sur for graphic design technology, Blanns Lapening from Surigao del Sur for IT software solutions for business, Abegail Mira from Surigao del Sur for restaurant service, John Vincent Roda for web technologies and Ronel Ibojo from Agusan del Sur for welding.



The TESDA Caraga head said one of the perks of joining the national competitions is that big companies will hire them on the spot offering high-paying jobs.



Last year, over 400 young talents took part in 39 trade areas to compete for a place to represent the Philippines in the international skills competition.



Competitors challenge themselves in joinery, fashion technology, information network cabling, and landscape gardening, to name a few.



Among the skills areas in the 2021 PNSC were mechanical engineering, CAD, electronics, mechatronics, welding, and prototype modeling for the manufacturing and engineering technology sector, and 3D digital game art, fashion technology, and graphic design technology for the creative arts and fashion sector.



Also included were beauty therapy, hairdressing, cooking, restaurant services, bakery, hotel reception for social and personal assistance, and automobile technologies for transportation and logistics. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)