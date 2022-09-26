University of Mindanao suspends 4 students ‘involved’ in hazing death

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 September) – The University of Mindanao (UM) has suspended four students allegedly involved in the recent violent hazing that resulted in the death of a graduating criminology student.

In a statement released on Monday, the UM management said that the four were among the 14 individuals allegedly behind the hazing, most of them former students of the university.

Regarding the other suspects, two were graduates of the school’s criminology program, five were dropouts or had transferred to other schools, while the enrollment status of the three others have yet to be known.

The statement noted that student safety is a “two-lane avenue and not a one-way street.”

“While UM does not condone such barbarism that offends decency and reason, the school can only do so much,” it said.

August Ceazar P. Saplot, a fourth year student of the College of Criminal Justice Education, died while his companion was seriously injured after undergoing the hazing rites purportedly conducted by members of the AKRHO Alpha Delta Chapter fraternity at Purok Santo Nino, Sison Village, Upper Mandug in Buhangin District here last September 18.

All the suspects are associated with the fraternity, which is not a recognized organization at the UM campus.

“It is in this line that the University President has caused for the suspension of the four students who are enrolled at present to disabuse any hint of leniency or prevent them from coming to school while the disciplinary investigation is going on,” the statement said.

The names of the suspended students were not disclosed.

The statement said that the reputation of the school was “dragged, disrespected and derided” despite the fact that the hazing activity was done outside the campus.

The UM management said it will coordinate with the other academic institutions in the area “to help curb this menace, as some of those involved are enrolled with them.”

It said that the UM fully supports the lawful prohibition of hazing and other acts of physical harm and violence in fraternity and sorority rites and even in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (RTOC) for military training.

“We call on the public and the community at large – most especially the parents and the studentry – to help us curb this archaic and violent practice,” it said.

Col. Albert Lupaz, director of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), earlier said that cases for violation of Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law have been filed against the arrested suspects and those who remain at large. Related story https://www.mindanews.com/top-stories/2022/09/police-to-school-officials-check-student-activities-to-prevent-another-hazing-death-%ef%bf%bc/ (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)