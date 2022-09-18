With Maguindanao split into 2, Mindanao now has 28 provinces and BARMM has 6 

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 18 September) – Mindanao now has 28 provinces with the ratification of Republic Act 11550 in Saturday’s plebiscite, dividing Maguindanao into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.

A total of 707,651 voters voted yes to the split while 5,206 said no, Rex Laudiangco, spokesperson of the Commission on Elections said on Sunday morning. He said voter turnout was 80.84%.

Also because of the division into two provinces, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will now comprise six provinces (Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur). BARMM’s other component areas are the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato and 63 villages in six North Cotabato towns that voted yes to inclusion in the BARMM.

Saturday’s plebiscite has formally divided Maguindao into Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. MindaNews photo

With the ratification, Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Mangudadatu will serve as Governor of Maguindanao del Sur while Vice Governor Ainee Sinsuat will serve as Acting Governor of Maguindanao del Norte until a governor is elected in 2025.

Mangudadatu is the wife of former Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu . Their son, Datu Pax Ali is the incumbent Sultan Kudarat Governor. Sinsuat is wife of Datu Odin Sinsuat mayor Lester, who had earlier served as Maguindanao Vice Governor.

The new province of Maguindanao del Norte has 12 towns: Barira, Buldon, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Kabuntalan, Matanog, Northern Kabuntalan, Parang, North Upi, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura and Talitay. Its capital is Datu Odin Sinsuat.



The new Maguindanao del Sur has 24 towns: Ampatuan, Buluan, Datu Abdulla Sangki, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, DatuMontawal, Datu Paglas, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Gen. Salipada K. Pendatun, Guindulungan, Mamasapano, Mangudadatu, Pagalungan, Paglat, Pandag, Rajah Buayan, Sharif Aguak, Sharif Saydona Mustafa, Sultan sa Barongis, Talayan and South Upi. Its capital is Buluan. (MindaNews)