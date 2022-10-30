After “Paeng,” another tropical depression approaches PH

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 30 Oct) — Even as heavy rains spawned by Typhoon ‘Paeng’ continued to batter several areas across the country, another tropical cyclone is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) around 8:00 AM on Monday, October 31, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in an advisory issued at 11: PM on Saturday.

The new weather disturbance will be called ‘Queenie’ once it enters PAR.

‘Queenie’s’ path, according to Pag-asa’s advisory

Currently categorized as a tropical depression, the new weather disturbance was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and moving west at 15 km/h.



Pagasa estimated ‘Queenie’s’ location at 935 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao de Sur by 8 a.m. on Monday.



“A turn to the west northwestward may occur by Tuesday as it approaches the sea area east of Mindanao,” the weather agency said.



It added the tropical cyclone is forecast to remain as a tropical depression until Tuesday and may weaken into a remnant low pressure area on Wednesday. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

