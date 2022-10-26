Bombing of NGCP tower causes blackouts in Western Mindanao

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 26 Oct) – The toppling of a tower owned by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) by still unidentified terrorists using improvised explosive device (IED) in the municipality of Kauswagan in Lanao del Norte late Monday afternoon caused power interruptions in many parts of Western Mindanao.

Linemen of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines rush the repair of its Tower No. 8, located in the mountainous area of Sitio San Isidro, Brgy. Bagumbayan in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte, which was toppled by terrorists using improvised explosive device Monday afternoon (25 October 2022). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Police said a dead man who sustained fatal wounds was found lying on the ground near the tower and could thus be among the suspects behind the bombing. But NGCP said “it is unclear if this is related to the bombing.”

The NGCP, in a statement, said its Baloi-Aurora 138kV transmission line tripped at 4:50 p.m., affecting the entire Zamboanga Peninsula and adjacent areas – Zamboanga del Norte (including Dipolog City and Dapitan City), Zamboanga del Sur (including Pagadian City and Zamboanga City), Zamboanga Sibugay, entire Misamis Occidental, and parts of Lanao del Norte.

Toppled was NGCP’s Tower No. 8, located in the mountainous area of Sitio San Isidro, Brgy. Bagumbayan in Kauswagan, about five kilometers away from the highway.

Maj. Exequiel P. Arcayena, Kauswagan police chief, said the perpetrators used an IED in toppling the tower.

Arcayena, who led the police team that conducted clearing operations, said NGCP already contacted them for help to help secure personnel who will undertake repair.

Personnel from the local government unit of Kauswagan brought the cadaver of the unidentified dead person to Gamalinda Funeral Homes in the poblacon area. (Marivic Omandam Davis / MindaNews)