Death toll in Maguindanao due to flooding, landslides climbs to 31, 5 missing

BARMM-READi personnel perform rescue operation in Barangay Kabakaba, Upi, Maguindanao on Friday (October 28, 2022). Photo courtesy of BARMM-READi

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 28 October) — Thirty-one people have died while five others were reported missing as floods and landslides caused by heavy rains spawned by Typhoon Paeng continued to affect Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.

Data released by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao – Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence said that in Maguindanao del Norte, 10 persons were confirmed dead in Datu Blah Sinsuat and 16 in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

In Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, five others were reported dead.

Five persons were declared missing in Datu Blah Sinsuat.

At 3:00 PM Friday, Typhoon Paeng was estimated based on all available data at 195 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. It is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)