FACT CHECK: Viral Marawi photo shows only half of the picture

A viral photo on Facebook showing the progress of rehabilitation works in Marawi City is misleading as it showed not the whole picture of the place.

The misleading photo showed people jogging in the vicinity of the newly rebuilt Bato Mosque inside the most affected area (MAA), or Ground Zero during the 2017 Marawi Siege.

On October 12, MindaNews published a wide shot photo showing the mosque and its ruined opposite side, which basically remains the same five years after the five-month urban warfare between state security forces and the Islamic State-aligned Maute Group in 2017. The rehabilitated Bato Mosque is still off-limits to the general public.

A motorcycle driver takes a detour near the newly rebuilt Bato Mosque in Marawi City on Tuesday (12 October 2022) as many ruined buildings around the mosque are still off limits. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Five years ago on Monday, October 17, former President Rodrigo Duterte claimed victory against the Islamic militants, who seized Marawi, the country’s lone Islamic city, in a bid to establish it as a province of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby declare Marawi City liberated from the terrorist influence that marks the beginning of rehabilitation for the people,” Duterte said in his speech in Marawi City a day after militant leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute were confirmed killed by government troops.

https://ops.gov.ph/news_releases/president-duterte-declares-liberation-marawi-city/

The misleading photo, which was captioned “The new Marawi City” by Facebook page Emerging Philippines, was published last September and so far generated 15,718 reactions, 411 comments and at least 1,000 shares. https://www.facebook.com/EmergingPH/posts/pfbid0cHdbFXe797npQ6gCM8u75NCnbVj2y3LBuBffhEnfW9pNheQhYu9kpTDsAima3W4Kl

Among others, it was shared by Davao Updates, with 11,125 reactions, 403 comments and 803 shares. https://www.facebook.com/DavaoDevUpdates/posts/pfbid02C5jWxYLuqWg5yn2viLYVcH9Zxr4MoMTA1HrfEDHYdW7aPZriB18neSeRP6D7y57Jl

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public to potential fact-check stories. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)