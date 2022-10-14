Foreigners should follow quarantine protocols before entering PH, says Davao Covid-19 task force

Davao International Airport. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 October) – Foreign nationals should observe existing quarantine protocols of the country as a “sign of discipline and accountability,” as the local government needs to protect its citizens from a possible spread of new variants of coronavirus disease, an official of the local task force on Covid-19 said.

This after an unvaccinated Australian national was prevented from entering this city upon arrival at the Davao International Airport last week even after presenting a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result after failing to show proof of his vaccination status.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser said during an interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR 87.5) on Friday that a negative RT-PCR test result would no longer suffice as the airport authorities require all travelers to be fully vaccinated.

“It’s just fair that we should protect our community. If we allow entry of foreign individuals to our country, we should make sure that they are clean because we do not know their activities prior to entering our country. We don’t know what variants they carry with them,” she said.

She said not obeying protocols “shows a foreign national is not responsible enough” to know what is prohibited in the country.

“It’s not a good indication,” she said.

But Second District councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, who chairs the committee on tourism, called on local authorities to review the existing protocols or travel restrictions concerning foreign visitors and investors now that Covid-19 cases are decreasing.

Schlosser said the task force understood the position of Alejandre on easing the quarantine restrictions as he wanted to open the city to more foreign travelers, saying the task force is amenable to meeting other government agencies to come up with better protocols.

Data released by the National Economic Development Authority-Davao last February 7 showed that tourist arrivals in the Davao Region in 2021 were reported at 1,306,732, a decrease of 3.9% from 1,360,168 in 2020. Data showed the region received 1,062,000 visitors for the first quarter of 2020 just before lockdowns were imposed and flights were cancelled.

But Schlosser maintained that foreign visitors must obey the existing rules the same way that Filipinos adhere to quarantine standards of other nations when they travel abroad.

Under Resolution No. 168 released by the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease last May 26, 2022, foreign nationals may enter the Philippines provided that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and must show proof of their acceptable proof vaccination such as World Health Organization International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis, VaxCertPH, national or state manual/digital vaccination certificate of the country/ foreign government; and other proof of vaccination by the IATF.

“This is a strong reminder to the foreigners or international travelers, to follow the rules… because you are asking us the same thing when we, Filipinos, go to your country. We abide by the rules of your country,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)