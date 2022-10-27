Groundbreaking for Samal-Davao bridge project held amid strong opposition from environmentalists

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (4th from left) and Vice President Sara Duterte (3rd from left) view a scale model of the the Samal Island – Davao City Connector during the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed bridge in Davao City on October 27, 2022. With Marcos and Duterte are (from left to right) Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, and Samal Island Mayor Al David Uy. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 October) – Amid strong opposition from environment advocates, the groundbreaking for the Samal Island-Davao City (SIDC) Connector project that is seen to bolster the economic potential of both cities upon its completion in 2027, proceeded on Thursday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte and key cabinet officials attended the event, which was held at the Damosa Land Property in Barangay Hizon.

Marcos said the bridge would enhance access to employment, education, and other services for the residents of Samal and provide access to the island’s tourism sites.

Once completed, he said the P19.321-billion bridge project would accommodate up to 25,000 vehicles daily and significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities from 50 minutes to four and a half.

“In 2027, this bridge will surely ease the convenience of travel and transport, bringing forth gainful opportunities for many of our people by providing a link between relatively far-flung areas and economic centers, thereby ensuring smoother mobility of people and of goods,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (2nd from left) and Vice President Sara Duterte (left) lead the lowering of a time capsule during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Samal Island – Davao City Connector bridge in Davao City on October 27, 2022. Assisting Marcos and Duterte are (from right to left) Samal Island Mayor Al David Uy, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Marcos believed that the SIDC, more commonly known as the Davao-Samal Bridge, will ensure speedy recuperation from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, improve further the peace and order situation in the area, and ensure a faster and more efficient aid distribution during calamities.

“Let this bridge affirm this administration’s commitment and resolve to become a sturdy and purposeful link that bridges gaps between physical and geographical barriers, but also the various social structures that need to be connected and fortified as one,” he said.

He also thanked the People’s Republic of China for supporting the construction of the project and for being a “dependable partner” in the government’s infrastructure development program.

Last June 13, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian exchanged with then Finance Secretary Dominguez the signed Framework Agreement and Loan Agreement worth $350 million or P18.67 billion for the bridge project.

“This is not the only project that we have depended upon, the concessional loans and even grants from the government of the People’s Republic of China, and it is clear to see the benefits that those projects bring to our people, to our economy, and to the Philippines,” Marcos said.

He said the support of the Chinese government to the programs of the Philippine government attests to the strong and ever-growing foundation of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian speaks to reporters before the start of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Samal Island – Davao City Connector bridge in Davao City on 27 October 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Yuan Xiao Cong, deputy general manager of the state-owned China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the contractor, told reporters that the construction of the project will be completed in five years.

Yuan said the contractor has been conducting a geotechnical survey since September 1 while the actual civil works on the bridge are expected to start in February 2023.

Marcos also directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to remain steadfast in building a “more interconnected Philippines,” highlighting the need for more short and long-span bridges to boost regional transport and spur economic development and competitiveness in the countryside.

“I am only fortunate to have been sitting as President when we broke ground for this very important project. This project actually was formally begun by then Secretary Mark Villar under the Duterte administration. And it began formally to put together the projects since 2018. So the previous administration had already been working on this project for four years before we arrived to this day,” he said.

He added that he looks forward to leading the opening of the bridge once it is completed.

“We credit this project to all the people, both past and present, who have worked very hard to realize this grand infrastructure for it is through the efforts of very many people working very, very hard and their compounded efforts that we will soon harvest fruits that will benefit all,” he said.

The Rodriguez and Lucas families, who operate the Costa Marina Beach Resort and adjacent Paradise Island Park & Beach Resort in Barangay Caliclic, Babak District, have opposed the construction of the bridge because it will destroy the Paradise Reef, a “hidden treasure of Samal” considered by conservationists as an important gene bank of marine creatures.

The Paradise Reef is a 300-meter contiguous reef situated on the coast of the two resorts.

The families also questioned the lack of consultation before the government proceeded with the implementation of the project.

A Philippine Coast Guard vessel patrols beside a barge conducting geotechnical investigation for the Samal Island – Davao City Connector bridge along the Pakiputan Strait on October 27, 2022. The bridge will connect the two cities and construction is expected to start 1st quarter of 2023 and is targeted to be finished in 5 years. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Mylai Santos, director of Ecoteneo at the Ateneo de Davao University, told MindaNews that genuine consultations are important because the project will cross over a marine protected area included in the Comprehensive Land Use Plan of Davao City.

“That they held this groundbreaking ceremony amidst the issues the project is facing, belies what they want the public to believe that everything is okay with this project,” she said.

She said pursuing the project while bypassing the proper procedures made them “look like a national bully.”

She said the project would only worsen traffic congestion in a business area in Lanang.

She alleged that the DPWH did not have a traffic impact management study for the bridge.

“After two intrusions of Chinese contractors on the Samal side and drillings on Davao side without the express permit of the Davao LGU, this is foreboding of what will happen to our environment, the urban environment of Davao city and marine environment in Davao Gulf,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)