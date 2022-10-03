Lanao Norte mayor elected LMP external vice president

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 03 October) – The 43-year-old mayor of Nunungan, Lanao del Norte, Marcos Mamay, was elected the external vice president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

Mamay, president of LMP Lanao del Norte chapter, won unopposed during the national elections held at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig City last September 29.

At least 83 mayors attended the LMP national elections, including outgoing LMP president Luis “Chavit” Singson, former mayor of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur.

After arriving at the Laguindingan airport in Misamis Oriental from Manila on Sunday, Mamay said in an interview that the “LMP will support the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.”

Mayor Niño “JB” Bernos was elected as LMP national president.

The new set of national LMP officers took their oath before Marcos at Malacañang on September 30. (Marivic Omandam Davis / MindaNews)