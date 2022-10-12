Maranao leaders urge PBBM to name Maranaos in Marawi Compensation Board

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 12 Oct) – Leaders here are urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to name Maranaos residing locally to compose the nine-member Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) to make sure those affected in the 2017 siege will get their due.

Marawi and Lanao del Sur leaders gather Tuesday (11 October 2022) to discuss their proposals for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11696 (or the Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

“We prefer that those who will be appointed to the board would be residents of Marawi and Lanao del Sur, not just Maranaos who live in Manila,” said Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. during a conference here Tuesday for the local leaders’ proposals to be incorporated in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11696 (or the Marawi Siege Compensation Act of 2022).

“The people of Marawi have been left behind for five years. They suffered long enough,” he added.

Adiong said a selection of non-Marawi personalities to the board would not be acceptable to the leaders here.

RA 11696, signed into law by then President Rodrigo Duterte on April 13, 2022, mandates the board to promulgate the IRR to get the Post Conflict Needs Assessment and secure a substantial budget for its implementation in the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

But after a hundred days in office, President Marcos Jr. has yet to name the members of the MCB, driving up the impatience of Lanao del Sur and Marawi residents.

Adiong said Maranao leaders have already come up with their proposals for the IRR of RA 11696, a move that he said could put pressure on the government to name the nine-member MCB, the body tasked to oversee the compensation package for thousands of residents affected during the 2017 siege.

The governor said they would need another day of consultation before the final draft of the proposed IRR can be sent to President Marcos Jr. and other leaders in Manila this month. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)