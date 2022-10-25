Mindanao Times wins 2 community press awards 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 October) – The Davao City-based Mindanao Times won Best in Reporting on Migration Issues and Best in Environmental Reporting in the Daily Newspaper category of the Philippine Press Institute’s annual Civic Journalism Community Press Awards.

Announcement and awarding of the winners for 2021 was held on Monday at the Century Park Hotel in Manila. Mindanao Times editor in chief Amalia Bandiola Cabusao, received the awards on behalf of her newspaper. Cabusao is also PPI Vice President and Mindanao Trustee.



Sun.Star Cebu won three awards in the Daily category: Best in Photojournalism, Best in Business and Economic Reporting and Best Editorial Page. SunStar Pampanga received the award for Best Edited Community Newspaper.



In the Weekly Newspaper category, Baguio Chronicle bagged three awards: Best in Reporting on Migration Issues, Best Editorial Page and Best Edited Community Newspaper. Metro Post in Dumaguete City won Best in Photojournalism while Palawan News won Best in Environmental Reporting.

Mindanao Times editor in chief Amalia Bandiola Cabusao (4th from left) with other winners in the Daily category of the Philippine Press Institute’s 2021 Civic Journalism Community Press Awards at the Century Park Hotel in Manila on 24 October 2022. Photo by ARIEL CERVANTES SEBELLINO

Mindanao Times won Best in Reporting on Migration Issues for featuring regularly Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), government services and programs for their repatriation during the height of COVID-19 and for their vaccination and eventual redeployment to countries that had reopened their borders to migrant workers.

The awards-giving body said Mindanao Times features lives of OFWs beyond their work, giving a peek not just on how Filipinos are integrating with the cultures of their host countries but also on how they maintain their identity and culture while abroad. It also provides space for discussion on ensuring the rights and welfare of OFWs, particularly those who may be targets of violence and abuse abroad.



The daily newspaper won Best in Environmental Reporting for regularly reporting on various environmental issues, including initiatives ”to curb waste to green concerns and development closer to home such as the rich biodiversity of Mindanao, the protection of Mt. Apo Natural Park and Mt. Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary and the coral rehabilitation in Camiguin.”

The newspaper, it added, also became an important platform for various ideas and opinions from different sectors as it “carried statements from environmental groups about pressing issues including emerging challenges for the planet addressed to US President Joe Biden.”

Monday’s awarding followed the launching of the PPI News Commons (ppinewscommons.net), a pioneering news platform featuring stories written and published by journalists from close to 70 member-newspapers across the country. (MindaNews)