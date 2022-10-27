Murder of CDO radio anchor work-related – police

Federico “Ding” Gempesaw (center) hosting his radio program. Photo from his Facebook page

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 28 October) — Police on Thursday said that local radio commentator Federico “Ding” Gempesaw was murdered because he caught the “ire of a big figure” he tackled in his radio program.

Gempesaw was gunned down last June 29 in front of his home in Macanhan, Barangay Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City.

Police spokesperson Lt. Col. Evan Viñas said they have already filed murder cases against two suspected gunmen before the Regional Trial Court in Cagayan de Oro last August 11

“It was definitely a media-related killing. Gempesaw was killed because the mastermind got angry by his daily tirades in his program,” he said.

He did not reveal the identities of the suspects and the alleged mastermind.

Viñas made the announcement during the Media Security Forum with local journalists organized by Philippine National Police-10 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Lawrence Coop.

Frank Mendez, president of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club said he was surprised why it took long for the police to announce the arrest of the suspects.

“Why were we not informed immediately?” Mendez asked.

Gempesaw, a hard-hitting radio commentator, hosted the block-time program “Bitayan sa Kahanginan”(Gallows on Air) over local station Radyo Natin. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)