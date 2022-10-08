October 17 is new date for public hearing on conversion of Xavier U campus into Manresa Town 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 08 October) — The public hearing for the proposed conversion of the Xavier University SEARSOLIN campus into a mixed-use Manresa Town was adjourned Friday afternoon following complaints from those opposing the project that the venue of the hearing was too small and they were not given enough time to study the proponent’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Lawyer Abbas Lao, Chief of the Legal Unit of the Department of Environment of Natural Resources” Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) adjourned the meeting and re-scheduled it for Monday, October 17.

Cebu Landmasters, Inc., the property developer, is presenting its EIS to pave the way for the issuance of an Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the DENR, a requirement before it could proceed with the project.

The Searsolin property of Xavier University. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

The company has acquired 14.3 hectares out of the 25-hectare Xavier University (XU) SEARSOLIN campus in uptown Cagayan de Oro, which it intends to develop as a university town that aims to complement the adjacent XU Masterson Campus of the Future.

According to the developer, Manresa Town is “complete with retail, offices, and, most importantly, student and teacher friendly residential offerings creating a secure, vibrant and dynamic development with strong synergies that will benefit both XU and Uptown CDO.”

The developer claims Manresa Town is “future-ready and sustainable” and is designed with generous open spaces, green areas, wide roads, dedicated bike lanes, and is surrounded by 28 hectares of protected forest area.

Cebu Landmasters is also the project manager for the development of the 21-hectare XU Masterson Campus of the Future.

Members of the Concerned Parents, Teachers, Alumni and Communities Against the Sale of the Xavier Campus (COPTAC) opposed the venue of the public hearing — a local uptown restaurant in Upper Carmen that can only hold at lease 50 persons.

COPTAC members also complained that Cebu Landmasters, Inc. did not give them time to study the EIS.

“We need more time to review the EIS because many of us cannot understand the technical jargon,” Ed Montalvan, a COPTAC member said.

Lao agreed and directed property developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. to provide copies of the EIS to the COPTAC members.

He also chose as venue of the public hearing on October 17 the covered basketball court inside the Xavier University’s SEARSOLIN (Southeast Asia Rural Social Leadership Institute) campus.

“I agree with the observation of the COPTAC members that the restaurant venue cannot be called a public hearing because of its limited capacity,” Lao said.

Cebu Landmasters apologized for the venue saying they did not anticipate that the public hearing would attract many people.

Cagayan de Oro Councilor Roger Abaday, chair of the Committee on Environment said the City Council has approved the application of Cebu Landmasters subject to the issuance of an ECC from the DENR. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)