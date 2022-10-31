‘Paeng’ damages P121-M worth of infra in Zamboanga City

Individuals displaced by the flood caused by Typhoon Paeng seek refuge at the Sta. Maria Multi-Purpose covered court in Zamboanga City. MindaNews photo by Frencie Carreon

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 31 October) – Typhoon Paeng devastated infrastructure worth P121 million and displaced 10,054 families in this city, officials said.

Mayor John Dalipe said the damaged infrastructure facilities include bridges, roads, buildings and houses.

He placed the damage to agricultural crops at P1.8 million.

Dalipe said the United States’ Special Operations Task Force 511.2 handed over to the city government on Sunday its relief assistance for victims of the typhoon, two days after US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson visited the city on Friday, October 28,

The US Embassy extended hundreds of bottled waters, multivitamins, baby wipes, and hygiene kit containing deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, soap and alcohol.

Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief, said the flood displaced 10,754 families from 44 of the city’s 98 barangays.

At least four persons were killed by the flood, he added.

Socorro Rojas, City Social Welfare and Development Office head, said that at least 60,000 persons have sought refuge at the different evacuation centers due to the flooding in the city.

Angat Buhay, the non-government organization founded by former Vice President and defeated presidential bet Leni Robredo, in partnership with the Tzu Chi Foundation, distributed since Saturday evening family packs containing blankets, rice, canned goods and bottled waters to families that sought refuge at the evacuation centers in barangays Putik, Tetuan and Sta. Maria.

“We will continue to do this, especially with Queenie now intensifying (into a tropical storm). We haven’t even recovered from Paeng,” said Chester Hans Tolentino, Angat Buhay Zamboanga coordinator.

Three thousand packs of five-kilo rice were received from Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin, Poloy Olvinar, and the Anak Mindanao Party List. They each gave a thousand sacks.

The Congressional Office of Majority Floor Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe continued to distribute family food packs containing canned goods, instant noodles and 3-in-1 coffee sachets to the evacuation centers in Guiwan, TalonTalon, and the Dalipes’ home barangay of Tetuan, managed by the barangay government units. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)