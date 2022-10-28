‘Paeng’ leaves at least 67 dead in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 28 October) — The death toll in Maguindanao in the aftermath of tropical storm ‘Paeng’ has risen to 67, at least 50 of them in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte, according to the Situation Report 2 issued at 9 pm by the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi).
Fifty persons were reported dead due to a landslide in a village of mostly Tedurays in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, 10 in Datu Blah Sinsuat town and seven in Upi, Maguindanao.
Thirty-one were injured in Datu Odin Sinsuat while five are still missing. In Datu Blah Sinsuat, six were reported missing.
According to SitRep 2, a total of 115,437 families or 572,185 individuals were affected in 126 barangays in Maguindanao and Cotabato City. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)