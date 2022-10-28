‘Paeng’ leaves at least 67 dead in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 28 October) — The death toll in Maguindanao in the aftermath of tropical storm ‘Paeng’ has risen to 67, at least 50 of them in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte, according to the Situation Report 2 issued at 9 pm by the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi).

Fifty persons were reported dead due to a landslide in a village of mostly Tedurays in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, 10 in Datu Blah Sinsuat town and seven in Upi, Maguindanao.

Thirty-one were injured in Datu Odin Sinsuat while five are still missing. In Datu Blah Sinsuat, six were reported missing.

Disaster response teams rescue residents trapped by floodwaters in Barangay Kabakaba, Upi, Maguindanao del Norte on Friday (October 28, 2022). Photo courtesy of BARMM-READi

Residents carry on a blanket the remains of one of those who were buried by a landslide in Kushiong, Upi in Maguindanao on 28 October 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

According to SitRep 2, a total of 115,437 families or 572,185 individuals were affected in 126 barangays in Maguindanao and Cotabato City. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)