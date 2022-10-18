PH eagle sighted in Davao de Oro’s Maragusan forest

A Philippine Eagle. Photo courtesy of JAYSON IBANEZ

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 18 Oct) – Conservationists sighted an endangered Philippine eagle for the first time on Mount Candalaga in Maragusan town, Davao de Oro, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Davao said.

The agency said in a statement that the government is now contemplating on adding Mount Candalaga in the list of the protected areas in the Davao Region after the presence of the raptor was confirmed last October 12.

Conservation workers of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Maragusan had initially observed the presence of the elusive raptors early this month.

The agency said a team conducted a verification survey and witnessed “the majestic bird of prey hovering in the forest canopy of Mt. Candalaga Range and was also sighted perching on a forest tree” at an elevation of 1,200 meters above sea level.

Standing at 2,100 meters above sea level, Mount Candalaga is among the “untouched natural forests in the region,” according to DENR-Davao.

“The ‘Haring Ibon’ sure tells a sign that Mt. Candalaga can be its ‘home.’ It also curtails entry from the public, as trekking and mountaineering activities are not allowed in the said mountain,” it said.

The team immediately coordinated with officials of the local government and barangay after confirming the existence of the Philippine eagle, declared as “critically endangered species.”

“The joint effort aims to strengthen the forest protection campaign against forest violators and to augment enforcement of protection and conservation methods in Mt. Candalaga, especially with the presence of the country’s national bird in it,” DENR-Davao said.

It added that the agency, with conservationists and forest rangers, would do all it can to protect and conserve Mount Candalaga and all its wildlife species, including the Philippine eagles. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)