‘Queenie’ intensifies into tropical storm – Pagasa

Source: DOST-Pagasa

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 31 October) — Tropical cyclone “Queenie” intensified into a tropical storm as it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5 a.m Monday, according to the advisory issued 11 a.m. Monday by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The center of Queenie was estimated based on all available data at at 815 km east of Northeastern Mindanao with maximum winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

It is forecast to move west southwestward at 10 kph, Pagasa said.

Queenie is forecast to track westward in the next 12 hours before turning generally west northwestward tomorrow through Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, this storm will begin to move generally northwestward towards Caraga-Eastern Visayas area, the state weather agency said.

The storm is unlikely to affect the country until Tuesday but Pagasa said it will bring light to heavy rains over Caraga, Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region beginning Wednesday.

“Based on the latest forecast scenario, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal may be hoisted over the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas tomorrow evening at the earliest. Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 1,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, typhoon “Paeng” (international name: Nalgae) re-intensified into a severe tropical storm while hovering over the West Philippine Sea, Pagasa said in another advisory issued also at 11 a.m. Monday.

The center of Paeng was spotted at 375 km west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and moving northwestward at 10 km/h, Pagasa said. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)