State of calamity declared in Zambo City 

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 30 October) – The City Council on Saturday afternoon declared Zamboanga City under a state of calamity as severe tropical storm ‘Paeng’ (international name Nalgae) left one person dead, four missing and at least 3,000 families in 42 of the city’s 98 barangays.

Kenneth Beldua, secretary of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, said the councilors passed Resolution No.1533.

On Friday, Mayor John Dalipe ordered the suspension of all classes.

Residents in Tumaga barangay in Zamboanga City find their houses washed away by the strong current of Tumaga River. Photo courtesy of JAN SUAREZ

While the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is equipped with modern facilities, it was overwhelmed with requests from too many affected barangays and constituents. The different Barangay Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Offices were also similarly overwhelmed by a huge number of families calling for help.

Public schools opened their gates to serve as evacuation centers for those who sought refuge as waters continued to rise. In Barangays Tumaga, TalonTalon, Guiwan, and Divisoria, residents complained that flood waters rose up to the necks of adults. Families ended up bringing their children and even senior citizens to their houses’ rooftop.

As Sta. Maria Multi-Purpose Covered Court was getting filled with evacuees since Friday, Sta. Maria Barangay Kagawad Cielo Fabian called on the public to donate clothes and blankets, especially for children and senior citizens.

“Gulat lahat ng mga tao kasi, gabi na ‘yon. Nagsisigawan na lahat ng, ‘Tulong!’ kasi bigla umapaw ang ilog” (Everyone was surprised that night. They screamed for help as the river suddenly overflowed), Robinrey Salanguit, a resident of Barangay Ayala, said.

He said many houses were destroyed, debris was everywhere and motorcycles were swept away by rampaging floodwaters.

District 1 Congressman Khymer Olaso updated constituents via social media. He appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to help his constituents. He was not specific about his request though. Early Saturday morning, he distributed food packs for evacuees.

Personnel of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard rescued residents trapped in their villages and transported them to safer ground. The Marines responded to distress calls by residents of Kasanyangan.

The Yellow Warning Level of heavy rainfall of the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) on the inclusion of Zamboanga City as among the areas “where flooding is possible” came at 6:15 in the evening of Friday, October 28. The city was not mentioned in the General Flood Advisory No. 9 for Zamboanga Peninsula.

Rose Carbayas, Assistant Regional Director of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) said that of 14 barangays that were flooded as of 5 a.m. of October 29, four were affected by the landslide, and one was hit by a storm surge.

Flooded were Barangays Ayala, Tulungatung, San Jose Gusu, Tugbungan, Tictabon, Maasin (with damages to their Slope Protection), Sta Catalina, Zone 3, Putik, Recodo, Guiwan, and San Roque.

Dr. Elmeir Apolinario, CDRRM Officer, identified the barangays affected by landslide as Baluno, Calabasa, La Paz, and Limpapa while Campo Islam was hit by a storm surge.

The local government also reported felled trees in Tetuan, Sta. Maria, and Canelar. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)