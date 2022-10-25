TF Davao to beef up security in cemeteries during Undas

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Oct) – The Task Force Davao will beef up security measures in cemeteries here during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2.

The Davao Catholic Cemetery at night during Undas before the COVID-19 pandemic. MindaNews Photo by Ruby Thursday More

Col. Darren Comia, TF Davao commander, told Davao City Disaster Radio on Tuesday that the military will deploy more security personnel to provide reinforcement to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) as the local government expects an influx of people visiting their departed loved ones after it allowed cemeteries to open for Undas since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

He said he has yet to meet with Retired Police Lt. Colonel Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Public Safety Security Command Center (PSSCC), to thresh out the security detail before the deployment of their troops.

He added that TF Davao will deploy troops to at least 24 public and private cemeteries. According to the City Information Office, the city has 35 cemeteries, of which 10 are public cemeteries, 14 private, and 11 barangay cemeteries.

Comia added that the TF Davao has also requested for reinforcement from the 10th Infantry Division and reservists from the Philippine Army to augment the number of security forces who will secure the cemeteries in Davao.

He encouraged the visitors to follow the guidelines of the authorities in visiting the cemeteries.

In an advisory released by the DCPO, it reminded the public that local ordinance on minimum public health standards must be strictly observed at all times, particularly the mandatory wearing of face masks, and encouraged visitors to bring their own sanitizers.

The police said individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and colds are discouraged to visit the cemeteries.

It said public cemeteries will be opened from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from October 30 until November 3 while the management of private cemeteries may implement different operating hours.

“Staying overnight is strictly prohibited,” it added.

Police Assistance Desks will be put up in all cemeteries.

The DCPO told visitors to observe the “One Entrance Policy” but reminded vehicle owners that the “One Entrance One Exit Policy” would be strictly enforced.

It said tricycles are not allowed to enter the cemetery premises.

The police reminded visitors that wearing jackets, bringing backpacks, playing loud music or karaoke, gambling, bringing alcoholic drinks and pointed objects, are strictly prohibited.

Drones and firearms are strictly prohibited, except those with security clearances, it added. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)