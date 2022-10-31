Water purifiers, food aid from CDO, Lanao Sur bound for flood-stricken Maguindanao

Typhoon ‘Paeng’ destroyed several bridges in the affected areas of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, including this bridge linking Upi and Datu Blah Sinsuat towns in Maguindanao del Norte. Residents and the police and Marine troops assisting in the delivery or relief goods from the Bangsamoro Government have to cross to the other side on foot on 29 October 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 31 October) – Trucks laden with food and portable water purifiers left here Monday morning via the 82-kilometer Talakag-Wao-Libungan road to reach flood victims in Maguindanao provinces.

Charlito Manlupig, president of the non-profit Balay Mindanaw Foundation Inc., said the relief convoy had to use such route after the Nituan Bridge in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte collapsed at the height of tropical storm Paeng on October 28.

Nituan Bridge is a vital link in the Ramos Highway that connects Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Norte and Sur to the cities of Marawi and Iligan in Northern Mindanao.

The Talakag (Bukidnon) – Wao (Lanao del Sur) – Libungan (North Cotabato) route is now the shortest road system from Northern Mindanao to Cotabato City and Maguindanao, with the collapse of Nituan Bridge in Parang.

Manlupig said their group sent eight portable water purifiers to Maguindanao to help residents avail safe drinking water.

He said they have entrusted the water purifiers to Bangsamoro Minister of Social Services and Development Raisa Jajurie.

“There is a positive response from other groups willing to help Maguindanao,” Manlupig said.

On the other hand, Jennie Tamano, Lanao del Sur provincial information officer, said a convoy of eight dump trucks loaded with rice, sardines, noodles, coffee and sardines left for Maguindanao Monday morning.

Tamano said the convoy left via Maguing town to Wao road to avoid getting stuck at the Nituan Bridge.

She said two additional trucks also left Monday morning for the town of Balabagan in Lanao del Sur, where 300 families were forced to evacuate due to the flood spawned by Paeng. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)